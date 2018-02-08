Marvel fans have been waiting for Venom to get his own proper spinoff for years, so when Sony announced Tom Hardy will be taking lead as Eddie Brock last May, the comic world shook with excitement. Fast forward to 2018, and we finally have the first official teaser trailer. But the sucky part is that the clip fails to spark any anticipation for what's to come.

The trailer is filled with a bunch of generic action shots with scenes of Hardy (who doesn't have Eddie Brock's signature platinum-blonde hair, mind you) losing his mind in a hospital interspersed throughout. He appears to be in a MRI machine following a bleak accident, which teases the anti-hero's origin story. But...that's it. There is a scene showing black goop to remind viewers that this is in fact a Venom teaser you're watching. Yet there are no shots of Venom himself. No glimpses of his sharp teeth, the ink-black suit or those wicked eyes. Now, trailers have become infamous for revealing too much. But issues also arise when they show too little. Hardy is the main focus of the teaser, so hopefully we'll see fellow co-stars Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Woody Harrelson, Jenny Slate, and Reid Scott in the next trailer.