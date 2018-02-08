Marvel fans have been waiting for Venom to get his own proper spinoff for years, so when Sony announced Tom Hardy will be taking lead as Eddie Brock last May, the comic world shook with excitement. Fast forward to 2018, and we finally have the first official teaser trailer. But the sucky part is that the clip fails to spark any anticipation for what's to come.

The trailer is filled with a bunch of generic action shots with scenes of Hardy (who doesn't have Eddie Brock's signature platinum-blonde hair, mind you) losing his mind in a hospital interspersed throughout. He appears to be in a MRI machine following a bleak accident, which teases the anti-hero's origin story. But...that's it. There is a scene showing black goop to remind viewers that this is in fact a Venom teaser you're watching. Yet there are no shots of Venom himself. No glimpses of his sharp teeth, the ink-black suit or those wicked eyes. Now, trailers have become infamous for revealing too much. But issues also arise when they show too little. Hardy is the main focus of the teaser, so hopefully we'll see fellow co-stars Michelle WilliamsRiz Ahmed, Woody Harrelson, Jenny Slate, and Reid Scott in the next trailer.

With all the hype surrounding this film, Sony definitely has to display some mind-blowing CGI effects in the full trailer, which will probably premiere during San Diego Comic-Con in July, as most superhero/action movies do. But for now, the internet isn't satisfied with this teaser at all. 

Venom will head to theaters on Oct. 5, 2018. Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer will be helming the spinoff, which Sony announced will not be part of the Spider-Man universe. Scott Rosenberg (Jumanji) and Jeff Pinkner (The Dark Tower, The Amazing Spider-Man 2) are writing the script, with Avi Arad, Amy Pascal and Matt Tolmach producing the movie. Get into some of the Twitter reactions below:

Along with Venom, Sony and Marvel are also working on another Spider-Man spinoff based on female comic book characters Silver Sable and the Black Cat. But before then, check out this Fuse interview with Marvel Editor-in-Chief Axel Alonso where he shares big 2017 plans, Netflix and MCU comic book tie-ins: