Marvel fans have been waiting for Venom to get his own proper spinoff for years, so when Sony announced Tom Hardy will be taking lead as Eddie Brock last May, the comic world shook with excitement. Fast forward to 2018, and we finally have the first official teaser trailer. But the sucky part is that the clip fails to spark any anticipation for what's to come.
The trailer is filled with a bunch of generic action shots with scenes of Hardy (who doesn't have Eddie Brock's signature platinum-blonde hair, mind you) losing his mind in a hospital interspersed throughout. He appears to be in a MRI machine following a bleak accident, which teases the anti-hero's origin story. But...that's it. There is a scene showing black goop to remind viewers that this is in fact a Venom teaser you're watching. Yet there are no shots of Venom himself. No glimpses of his sharp teeth, the ink-black suit or those wicked eyes. Now, trailers have become infamous for revealing too much. But issues also arise when they show too little. Hardy is the main focus of the teaser, so hopefully we'll see fellow co-stars Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Woody Harrelson, Jenny Slate, and Reid Scott in the next trailer.
With all the hype surrounding this film, Sony definitely has to display some mind-blowing CGI effects in the full trailer, which will probably premiere during San Diego Comic-Con in July, as most superhero/action movies do. But for now, the internet isn't satisfied with this teaser at all.
Venom will head to theaters on Oct. 5, 2018. Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer will be helming the spinoff, which Sony announced will not be part of the Spider-Man universe. Scott Rosenberg (Jumanji) and Jeff Pinkner (The Dark Tower, The Amazing Spider-Man 2) are writing the script, with Avi Arad, Amy Pascal and Matt Tolmach producing the movie. Get into some of the Twitter reactions below:
Is it just me, or...???#Venom pic.twitter.com/dWyMsZhAbi— STEEL🗯 (@SuperheroSteel) February 8, 2018
So the Venom "reveal" trailer doesn't contain Venom. Just a quick shot of the symbiote. Trying to figure out what I'm supposed to be excited about here? pic.twitter.com/1twqpaPT1i— The Black Hokage (@Mr_iKeepitreal) February 8, 2018
That Venom teaser was so incredibly Sony in every way.— Pat Contri (@PatTheNESpunk) February 8, 2018
How you gonna put out a Venom trailer with no Venom in it— Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) February 8, 2018
Ah, now eventually you DO plan to have Venom in your, in your VENOM movie, right? Hello? pic.twitter.com/4yHXRY38f6— Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) February 8, 2018
Everyone after see the #Venom trailer pic.twitter.com/mpMmxJHjXe— Andrew_Miranda (@Skepticalvoid) February 8, 2018
Honestly, I'm mostly still baffled that Venom is a movie. That trailer doesn't inspire hope either. It looks fan-made.— Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) February 8, 2018
Me watching the #Venom trailer... pic.twitter.com/8W2Kxo9aoa— #BlackLivesMatter (@FiddleB) February 8, 2018
I had lowered expectations and that Venom trailer STILL failed to meet them.— dpalm (@dpalm66) February 8, 2018
Bravo Sony, that whole 'bottom out the film division to get as little money as possible in the sale" plan is bold, but innovative.
And dumb.
Uhhh...did they forget something? #Venom pic.twitter.com/8LKG6QKgCw— 800 Pound Productions (@800lbProds) February 8, 2018
The new Venom trailer is awful, but at least Tom Hardy has given us a GIF that visually explains what it feels like to try and rationalize with Trump voters. pic.twitter.com/ixlePeyoSI— Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 8, 2018
Maybe the REAL Venom...— Shen (@shenanigansen) February 8, 2018
is us.
Along with Venom, Sony and Marvel are also working on another Spider-Man spinoff based on female comic book characters Silver Sable and the Black Cat. But before then, check out this Fuse interview with Marvel Editor-in-Chief Axel Alonso where he shares big 2017 plans, Netflix and MCU comic book tie-ins:
