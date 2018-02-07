FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

Spotlight

12 of Vince Staples' Most Refreshingly Uncensored Moments

The California rapper says what we're all thinking when it comes to sports, politics, rap beef and even Chipotle

1 / 12

When he commented on Blake Griffin getting traded to the Detroit Pistons

1 / 12
2 / 12

When he called out VICE for their insensitive documentary

CHICAGO, IL - JUL 14: Vince Staples performs at the Pitchfork Festival at Union Park on July 14, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The rapper had immediate thoughts after watching VICE's documentary where New York resident JT was initiated by a local Crip gang and had to get "jumped in. "Kids make sure to stay in school so that you dont end up getting dog walked in a vice documentary like my friend here. I love you all," he tweeted in a now-deleted thread. "Also @VICE how much you putting on they books when they all get indicted?"

2 / 12
3 / 12

When he was straight up about politics

MANCHESTER, TN - JUNE 10: Recording artist Vince Staples performs onstage at This Tent during Day 2 of the 2016 Bonnaroo Art
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival

“I don’t really pay attention to politics like that. Where I come from, it’s been the same for 30 or 40 years. Growing up as a kid before Obama, the president never had anything to do with us," Staples told the New York Times. "I don’t shun people for being focused on that, but it’s just not my fight and it doesn’t have to be. At the end of the day, these people voted for whoever’s in office and that says more about them than it does about the person who’s holding the position.”

3 / 12
4 / 12

When he expressed his feelings about winning awards

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 31: Vince Staples performs on day four of Lollapalooza 2016 at Grant Park on July 31, 2016 in Chicago, Il
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

"A Grammy means something specific; it means you're at the pinnacle of creating music. With that being said, I don't really know if it hits the mark every time because the things that are better don't always win," he explained to NPR. "I don't need any award to tell me that I'm better than everyone else or not better. Differentiation is key to me. I don't really believe in better or worse; it's subjective."

4 / 12
5 / 12

When he held nothing back about Eminem’s Trump freestyle

Jatnna Nuñez for Fuse

After calling Eminem's Trump freestyle at the BET Hip-Hop Awards "trash" during a Pitchfork interview, Staples further went in on the topic in a series of now-deleted tweets. "The mnm statement was all in good fun I like him & Kim. @Pitchfork took it out of context because they thirsty. Lemme get these jokes off," he began. "And yall not about to sit here and try to convince me the Donald the bitch line had y’all out y’all seat shut up."

He continued, "How we gonna clown Xtentacion for rapping like a sorcerer on XXL but let M go full assasins creed & then deny me the right to my jokes. Look man just admit that some of y’all champion him because he looks like you it’s okay everybody does it Idk why y’all try to hide it lol."

5 / 12
6 / 12

When he had a brilliant director idea

Jatnna Nuñez for Fuse

"FX should let me direct the next season of AHS I got this idea about a blackout in the projects," he tweeted last October. "African American Horror Story @FXNetworks @AHSFX let’s talk numbers."

6 / 12
7 / 12

When he was spot on about rappers pushing their musical limits

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rapper Vince Staples perform onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival We
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images for Coachella

"If a photographer took the same picture over and over again, you'd call them crazy, right? If an architect built the same house, if a designer made the same clothes, if a painter made the same painting — we'd all discredit them," Staples says when asked by LA Weekly why he refuses to revisit old sounds. "Then why do we expect musicians, and rappers specifically, to do the same thing over and over and over? It's because they do not look at rap music as art. They like to say the word, but they're not really holding anything to those standards."

7 / 12
8 / 12

When he kept it real about endless rap beef

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Vince Staples performs during the NPR Music Presents showcase at SXSW on March 16, 2016 in Austin,
Daniel Boczarski/Redferns via Getty Images

Staples weighed in on the annoying issue with Complex:

“King of the Dot. You have the UW League in New Jersey. So many battle leagues. Go watch some Charlie Clips. I don’t wanna see people demean one another for no reason when they can have a phone conversation. Especially when they’re actually successful musicians. There is battle rap. I am a fan of that, but as far as the spitefulness of it? ‘Cause battle rappers are actually like all friends for the most part, and they write it, have fun, and talk about it on Facebook later. It’s real f**king cute, but all that other sh*t they can get the f**k out of here. That sh*t is corny as f**k. It’s like, ‘I’m gonna say really hurtful things about you for the sake of hip-hop.’ Oh.”

8 / 12
9 / 12

When he shared his thoughts on rap music and political activism

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 21: Vince Staples performs onstage at The FADER FORT Presented by Converse during SXSW on March 21, 2015 i
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

"It's much bigger than whoever the current president is, because even when Obama was the president we had songs about social issues, when George Bush was the president, there were songs about social issues," he told Rolling Stone in reference to his "BagBak" song. "There hasn't been a point in hip-hop where there haven't been songs about social issues. I have songs like 'Hands Up' that I recorded two years before Mike Brown died. I have songs that say the same thing I said in this song on my last album, and my last EP and the EP before that. I've been doing a lot for a very long time."

9 / 12
10 / 12

When he told fans to stop caring about him not earning a 2018 GRAMMY nomination

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 26: Vince Staples performs during Rock en Seine Festival at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud on August
David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns

“I’m encouraging people to not tweet “F-ck the Grammys” on my behalf fucking up my money and I’m salty? I can’t win with you Camry driving n-ggas. Tweets will be deleted in five minutes for aesthetic purposes.” He continued in the now-deleted Twitter thread, “We are all entirely too sensitive about trophies. Y’all should’ve played football.”

10 / 12
11 / 12

When he broke down what it means to be the best rapper alive

He explained in a radio appearance for Power 106's The Cruz Show: “As far as sales going in music, we can’t have that be in the conversation about who is best, because that’s what people use when they try to compensate for a lack how they feel about the art. Even if Drake didn’t sell a crazy amount, his influence and how his music touches people, he’d still be Drake.”

11 / 12
12 / 12

When he was candid about Chipotle

When asked if Chipotle “counts as Mexican food” during his appearance on Hot Ones, Vince Staples' reply was simple: “No. Chipotle is gentrification, and they killing people."

12 / 12
Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Most Popular

    Photo of the day

    Feb 2: Girl Power

    There's no denying the impact the Spice Girls had on the music world. From the quintessential track "Wannabe" to the absolutely unforgettable "Say You'll Be There," the Spice Girls are forever. Victoria "Posh" Beckham, Emma "Baby" Bunton, Geri "Ginger" Halliwell, Mel "Scary" B and Mel "Sporty" C managed to keep the friendship alive after all these years, and we can't get enough of the reunion pics shared by Beckham.

    More Photos
    Advertisement

    The Latest

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Actress/singer Selena Gomez arrives at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater onWords

    Selena Gomez Accepting Anxiety & Depression as Lifelong Struggles Is Comforting

    Show Clip

    'Trivial Takedown': Watch Tim DeLaGhetto & Chico Bean Remix Hit Song 'Call Me Maybe'

    Movies

    New 'Deadpool 2' Trailer Has a Surprise Cameo That No One Saw Coming: Watch

    CULVER CITY, CA - MAY 30: Singer Katy Perry performs onstage during the taping of Spike TV's 2nd Annual "Guys Choice" AwardsNews

    Katy Perry Would Rewrite 'I Kissed a Girl' If It Came Out Today

    Zendaya attends the Australian premiere of The Greatest Showman at The Star on December 20, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.News

    Zendaya Wants to Disney to Create Roles for Women of Color

    Drake performs at Qudos Bank Arena on November 7, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.No. 1!

    Drake's 'God's Plan' Video Will be His Joyous Victory Lap

    Future VMA Winner

    Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'All the Stars' Video is the Best of 2018: Watch

    Spotlight

    SZA's 17 Dopest Instagram Fashion Looks

    Load More