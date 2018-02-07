Spotlight
12 of Vince Staples' Most Refreshingly Uncensored Moments
The California rapper says what we're all thinking when it comes to sports, politics, rap beef and even Chipotle
Let me know when y’all wanna line these fades up. @LAClippers— Vince Staples (@vincestaples) January 29, 2018
Actually I quit. Call me when one of the Rivers leave. @LAClippers— Vince Staples (@vincestaples) January 29, 2018
Chris Kaman ain’t die for this.— Vince Staples (@vincestaples) January 29, 2018
The rapper had immediate thoughts after watching VICE's documentary where New York resident JT was initiated by a local Crip gang and had to get "jumped in. "Kids make sure to stay in school so that you dont end up getting dog walked in a vice documentary like my friend here. I love you all," he tweeted in a now-deleted thread. "Also @VICE how much you putting on they books when they all get indicted?"
“I don’t really pay attention to politics like that. Where I come from, it’s been the same for 30 or 40 years. Growing up as a kid before Obama, the president never had anything to do with us," Staples told the New York Times. "I don’t shun people for being focused on that, but it’s just not my fight and it doesn’t have to be. At the end of the day, these people voted for whoever’s in office and that says more about them than it does about the person who’s holding the position.”
"A Grammy means something specific; it means you're at the pinnacle of creating music. With that being said, I don't really know if it hits the mark every time because the things that are better don't always win," he explained to NPR. "I don't need any award to tell me that I'm better than everyone else or not better. Differentiation is key to me. I don't really believe in better or worse; it's subjective."
After calling Eminem's Trump freestyle at the BET Hip-Hop Awards "trash" during a Pitchfork interview, Staples further went in on the topic in a series of now-deleted tweets. "The mnm statement was all in good fun I like him & Kim. @Pitchfork took it out of context because they thirsty. Lemme get these jokes off," he began. "And yall not about to sit here and try to convince me the Donald the bitch line had y’all out y’all seat shut up."
He continued, "How we gonna clown Xtentacion for rapping like a sorcerer on XXL but let M go full assasins creed & then deny me the right to my jokes. Look man just admit that some of y’all champion him because he looks like you it’s okay everybody does it Idk why y’all try to hide it lol."
"FX should let me direct the next season of AHS I got this idea about a blackout in the projects," he tweeted last October. "African American Horror Story @FXNetworks @AHSFX let’s talk numbers."
"If a photographer took the same picture over and over again, you'd call them crazy, right? If an architect built the same house, if a designer made the same clothes, if a painter made the same painting — we'd all discredit them," Staples says when asked by LA Weekly why he refuses to revisit old sounds. "Then why do we expect musicians, and rappers specifically, to do the same thing over and over and over? It's because they do not look at rap music as art. They like to say the word, but they're not really holding anything to those standards."
Staples weighed in on the annoying issue with Complex:
“King of the Dot. You have the UW League in New Jersey. So many battle leagues. Go watch some Charlie Clips. I don’t wanna see people demean one another for no reason when they can have a phone conversation. Especially when they’re actually successful musicians. There is battle rap. I am a fan of that, but as far as the spitefulness of it? ‘Cause battle rappers are actually like all friends for the most part, and they write it, have fun, and talk about it on Facebook later. It’s real f**king cute, but all that other sh*t they can get the f**k out of here. That sh*t is corny as f**k. It’s like, ‘I’m gonna say really hurtful things about you for the sake of hip-hop.’ Oh.”
"It's much bigger than whoever the current president is, because even when Obama was the president we had songs about social issues, when George Bush was the president, there were songs about social issues," he told Rolling Stone in reference to his "BagBak" song. "There hasn't been a point in hip-hop where there haven't been songs about social issues. I have songs like 'Hands Up' that I recorded two years before Mike Brown died. I have songs that say the same thing I said in this song on my last album, and my last EP and the EP before that. I've been doing a lot for a very long time."
“I’m encouraging people to not tweet “F-ck the Grammys” on my behalf fucking up my money and I’m salty? I can’t win with you Camry driving n-ggas. Tweets will be deleted in five minutes for aesthetic purposes.” He continued in the now-deleted Twitter thread, “We are all entirely too sensitive about trophies. Y’all should’ve played football.”
He explained in a radio appearance for Power 106's The Cruz Show: “As far as sales going in music, we can’t have that be in the conversation about who is best, because that’s what people use when they try to compensate for a lack how they feel about the art. Even if Drake didn’t sell a crazy amount, his influence and how his music touches people, he’d still be Drake.”
