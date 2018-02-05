Late last week, pop music fans the world over finally heard the words many have been waiting years, if not most of a lifetime to hear: the Spice Girls are getting back together. What started as a rumor on Friday morning quickly turned into truth, and the internet collectively went insane over just a few Instagram photos of all five musicians hanging out at home.
Since then, there hasn’t been any word on what they plan on doing now that they’ve decided to explore the opportunities available to one of the most successful and powerful girl groups of all-time, but here’s what Victoria, Geri, Mel B, Mel C, and Emma can do to properly spice up our lives.
New Music
It has now been almost 20 years since the Spice Girls scored a real hit, and excluding the song “Headlines (Friendship Never Ends)” which accompanied their last live outing over a decade ago, they haven't given their fans anything fresh in a very long time. Anytime whispers of a reunion begin to circulate, the first question on everyone’s mind is, “Will there be any new music?” That query has popped up again, and it’s the one thing fans want more than anything from this comeback of sorts.
A Tour
If the Spice Girls want to give their fan base (which is possibly just as massive and dedicated as it’s ever been) everything they want, they would only really need to do two things: record and release something new, and tour. Any reunion missing one or both of those wouldn’t be much of a reunion at all, now would it? The last time the five women went on a global trek, they played 47 shows and raked in over $100 million, and there’s no reason they wouldn’t be able to replicate that success in 2018.
...A Tour That Focuses On The Hits, That Is
Okay, I know I just said that fans desperately want new music...but if the Girls tour, hopefully that’s not the focus. No offense to them and their potentially Earth-shattering new pop tunes (which may or may not even exist), but at this point in their careers, it’s really all about the legendary smashes the world is still in love with! If the quintet does tour after dropping some never-before-heard tunes, they are welcome to include them in a setlist...but any trek around the world without performing their many blockbuster hits would be a real shame to those who shell out big bucks for coveted seats.
TV Show
When the rumors of a reunion first began to surface (before Victoria Beckham’s publicist actually confirmed), there were reports of what this comeback would look like, and of what form it might take. One of the most interesting ideas floating around is a TV show, which would reportedly be based in China. There is, of course, no news about what kind of show it would be, or if it would make its way to other territories as well, but it would be so wonderful to potentially see all five original Spice Girls doing something together, and anyone who has seen their feature film Spice World knows how great they are on camera.
Not Too Many Endorsements
In addition to a potential television program, there are also claims that the main reason the Spice Girls have reformed is to explore endorsement deals, though what that would entail and which companies might be involved of course hasn’t been noted yet. Ads or commercials would be fine for the five women to take part in, but if that’s all that’s coming from this reunion, it will be a huge blow to the hopes and dreams of millions. If they want to promote something, okay, but hopefully the Spice Girls getting back together is about more than selling products.
While the world waits with bated breath wondering what the Spice Girls will do next, take a trip down memory lane as we talk about their best days together.
