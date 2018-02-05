Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Late last week, pop music fans the world over finally heard the words many have been waiting years, if not most of a lifetime to hear: the Spice Girls are getting back together. What started as a rumor on Friday morning quickly turned into truth, and the internet collectively went insane over just a few Instagram photos of all five musicians hanging out at home. Since then, there hasn’t been any word on what they plan on doing now that they’ve decided to explore the opportunities available to one of the most successful and powerful girl groups of all-time, but here’s what Victoria, Geri, Mel B, Mel C, and Emma can do to properly spice up our lives. New Music

It has now been almost 20 years since the Spice Girls scored a real hit, and excluding the song “Headlines (Friendship Never Ends)” which accompanied their last live outing over a decade ago, they haven't given their fans anything fresh in a very long time. Anytime whispers of a reunion begin to circulate, the first question on everyone’s mind is, “Will there be any new music?” That query has popped up again, and it’s the one thing fans want more than anything from this comeback of sorts.

A Tour

If the Spice Girls want to give their fan base (which is possibly just as massive and dedicated as it’s ever been) everything they want, they would only really need to do two things: record and release something new, and tour. Any reunion missing one or both of those wouldn’t be much of a reunion at all, now would it? The last time the five women went on a global trek, they played 47 shows and raked in over $100 million, and there’s no reason they wouldn’t be able to replicate that success in 2018. ...A Tour That Focuses On The Hits, That Is

Okay, I know I just said that fans desperately want new music...but if the Girls tour, hopefully that’s not the focus. No offense to them and their potentially Earth-shattering new pop tunes (which may or may not even exist), but at this point in their careers, it’s really all about the legendary smashes the world is still in love with! If the quintet does tour after dropping some never-before-heard tunes, they are welcome to include them in a setlist...but any trek around the world without performing their many blockbuster hits would be a real shame to those who shell out big bucks for coveted seats.