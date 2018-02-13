Paul has been the source of controversy ever since he released a video last December showing an apparent suicide victim in Japan's Aokigahara suicide forest, and it seems like he has still not learned his lesson. But according to the CEO of YouTube—the platform where Paul received a bulk of his income—the vlogger doesn't deserve to be banned just yet. “He hasn’t done anything that would cause those three strikes,” Susan Wojcicki said at the Code Media conference in Huntington Beach, Calif. “We can’t just be pulling people off our platform...they need to violate a policy. We need to have consistent [rules]. This is like a code of law.”

Logan Paul continues to taunt the masses with his obnoxious YouTube videos despite being under fire for various incidents. While most people (including myself) would rather ignore the vlogger than to inadvertently give him more attention, he is reaching unforgivable levels where enough is more than enough.

Based on the CEO's judgement, Paul hasn't done enough violate YouTube's rules, nor are his videos tasteless.

“What you think is tasteless is not necessarily what someone else would think is tasteless,” Wojcicki continued. “We need to have consistent laws, so that in our policies, so we can apply it consistently to millions of videos, millions of creators.” After the insensitive “suicide forest” video, Paul claimed that he deserved a second chance following the criticism.

He later attempted to revive his career with a Good Morning America interview, where he told Michael Strahan: “I’m a good guy who made a bad decision...I believe it happened for a reason. And that reason was so I could take this experience, learn from it, and spread the message the right way about suicide prevention and suicide awareness.” This was less of an apology to those he triggered with the video and more of a self-righteous way to once again bring the attention to him.

To make matters worse, Paul recently shocked a dead rat with a Taser in a YouTube video and took a fish out its water and watched it squirm and gasp for air. What was the platform's response? To “temporarily” suspend his video ads. At this point, it is a clear-cut display of white privilege, where the vlogger doesn't feel the need to hold accountability because he has not yet been punished. What more will it take for Paul to prove that he doesn't deserve a place on YouTube? How far do his videos have to go for the CEO to see that he's been tasteless this entire time?

It's disappointing that Paul's privilege allows him to remain on YouTube's good side, just because he is one of the platform's main breadwinners. But in time, the depths of his pockets won't carry enough weight to mask his ignorance.