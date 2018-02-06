Zendaya was one of the few faces of color on the Disney Channel in the late '00s when she starred in Shake It Up. Now, the superstar wants to give other young actresses a chance to shine in the pathway she helped to create.

"I definitely want to maybe produce another show with Disney Channel, maybe develop something or create more stories that I think are powerful roles — especially for women and women of color,” the 21-year-old told Entertainment Weekly. “So, I think it’s important that young people see themselves on the screen and are able to relate to that.” The actress is one of the producer's of Disney Channel's K.C. Undercover series (she is also one its lead star), which ended on Feb. 2 after a three-season run. Zendaya explains the series was a moment for her to push for female empowerment.