If you have been living under a rock, Black Panther is been dominating the box office and pretty much the entirety of pop culture. The film's proud representation of the Black community has struck a cord with people everywhere, especially young kids who can finally relate to a superhero who looks like them.

Celebrities have been paying it forward and renting out theaters so children can watch the movie and Zendaya is the latest to do the good deed. Over the weekend, the actress teamed up with entrepreneur Michael Skolnik to take 300 kids to watch Black Panther in her hometown of Oakland. "Wakanda forever...Oakland forever," the 21-year-old tweeted. "Thank you to all the beautiful young people of my home town for joining me this weekend. You all, much like this movie, are absolutely brilliant #BlackPanther."