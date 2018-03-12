The rumors are true: Beyoncé and Jay-Z are officially going back on the run for a second time this summer! The royal music couple announced they will embark on their joint "On The Run 2" tour, which begins on June 6.
The pair will take over stadiums worldwide in 36 cities (15 dates in Europe and 21 in North America), including London, Amsterdam, Rome, Atlanta, Houston and Miami. Tickets for the tour go on sale March 19 on Live Nation. But of course Bey and Jay are sticking to their respective brands, as there will be a pre-sale available on March 14 for TIDAL and Beyhive members.
The "On The Run 2" tour announcement follows their massively successful 20-date joint tour in 2014, which supported Beyoncé and Magna Carta Holy Grail grossed $95 million. Now, the pair will be performing tunes from their latest Lemonade and 4:44 albums. But does this new tour mean that we'll be finally getting that long-rumored joint record? Jay-Z previously revealed they were actually working on an album together, but Beyoncé decided to record Lemonade instead.
“We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together. And then the music she was making at that time was further along. So her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on," Jay told the New York Times. "There was never a point where it was like, ‘I’m making this album.’ I was right there the entire time … It just felt like, she should go first and share her truths with the world.” But he did let it spill that they do have unreleased material lying around, so hopefully that will turn into a proper album. In the meantime, check out the dates below.
Beyoncé & Jay-Z's "On The Run 2" Tour
July 25 - Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
July 28 - Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
July 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
August 2 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
August 5 - Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium
August 8 - Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
August 10 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
August 13 - Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
August 18 - Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
August 23 - Nashville, TN @ Vanderbilt Stadium
August 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
August 29 - Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
August 31 - Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
September 11 - Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
September 13 - New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
September 15 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
September 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
September 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
September 27 - San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium
September 29 - Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
October 2 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
