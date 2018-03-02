DJ Khaled attempts to reinvent himself with every song release, and the first taste of his upcoming album is more of an example of why he should take a break to reinvigorate his sound.

The producer gathered previous collaborators Future, Jay-Z and Beyoncé for "Top Off," which was glossed with hype when Khaled announced the news on Instagram. But once the song arrived, the excitement waned down as we realized there is, unfortunately, nothing innovative about it.

Future opens the song with the same warbled flow that he's been holding on to for a few years now. Instead of setting the tone, his hook falls flat. Jay-Z then swoops in with a fair verse that references Meek Mill's jail sentence, his daughter/homie Blue Ivy and of course introducing his wife/musical partner-in-crime: King Bey.