While Camila Cabello's rising new single "Never Be the Same" talks about a life-changing romance, one could certainly see the thematic parallels after the star's major 2017 that blasted her into the solo superstar stratosphere. Camila seems to take those themes to heart with the release of the gorgeous "Never Be the Same" visual that juxtaposes real-life and superstardom.

Watch above as we see Cam dressed down in an oversized T-shirt, eating french fries in her hotel bed and cracking jokes at the camera before the viewer is shifted to Cabello draped in couture fashion and art gallery–esque settings. While the video definitely seems to be set on distinguishing the two sides of her life, at one point Cabello dunks herself into a neon-hued pool, seemingly as a visual representation of the marrying of those two sides as she strips herself down in the most glamorous way possible.