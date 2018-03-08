While Camila Cabello's rising new single "Never Be the Same" talks about a life-changing romance, one could certainly see the thematic parallels after the star's major 2017 that blasted her into the solo superstar stratosphere. Camila seems to take those themes to heart with the release of the gorgeous "Never Be the Same" visual that juxtaposes real-life and superstardom.
Watch above as we see Cam dressed down in an oversized T-shirt, eating french fries in her hotel bed and cracking jokes at the camera before the viewer is shifted to Cabello draped in couture fashion and art gallery–esque settings. While the video definitely seems to be set on distinguishing the two sides of her life, at one point Cabello dunks herself into a neon-hued pool, seemingly as a visual representation of the marrying of those two sides as she strips herself down in the most glamorous way possible.
Cabello's breakout hit "Havana" was an undeniable smash on first listen and despite the sonic turn on the electro-rock torch cut "Never Be the Same" listeners are digging it with the song quickly climbing on the pop-radio charts. With a gorgeous video to accompany it, we have a feeling "Never Be the Same" could score similarly big with audiences.
See how far Camila's come as an artist when she and her former Fifth Harmony band mates were wondering what life would be like after The X Factor:
