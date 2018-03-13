FUSE

Humble Requests

Cardi B Finally Announces Debut Album: 7 Things We Need To Hear

The rapper announced her debut album will arrive in April

INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 11: Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ever since Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 last year, fans and critics like have been craving for the rapper to finally release her debut album.

Now, two years after her 2016 debut mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 and a string of underground favorites, Cardi B has announced the record will drop next month. “New album in April — stay tuned mother f*ckers," she blatantly said during her Best New Artist acceptance speech at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. But when you make history by becoming the first female rapper to reach No. 1 in 19 years and broke Taylor Swift's record for being the longest running woman at the top spot, of course there is going to be expectations for your first album. At this point, Cardi B doesn't have room to fail.

From production to fresh lyricism, here are all the elements we think can make Cardi B's anticipated debut album a memorable one.

A Rap Ballad

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Cardi B and Offset attend Prabal Gurung - Front Row - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Cardi B is known for her gritty lyrics that are respected on the streets, but her debut album is the perfect time for her to explore a topic that she's currently living: romance. The rapper's engagement to Offset can lead to a fun "thug love" type of song that is tender with a bit of edge.

More Female Collaborators

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 8: Steve Aoki, Kehlani, Cardi B and Jasmine Sanders attend Jeremy Scott - Front Row - during New York
Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sure, both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj appeared on Migos"MotorSport" single together. But Cardi's verse was added on way after Nicki secured her featured appearance, therefore making the all-star collaboration feel disingenuous. They didn't even share screen time in the official video! For Cardi's album, it would be interesting to hear how she sonically works with different female artists from the rap or pop genres. She teamed up with Jennifer Lopez for "Dinero" (it hasn't been released yet), so hopefully that will appear on the album.

Keep the Hardcore Beats

One of Cardi's best assets is that she can effortlessly ride a heavily-produced trap beat like it comes second nature to her. Not many rappers have that skills, so she should use that to her benefit and call upon a variety of producers to further stretch her sound.

Include a Soca or Dancehall Song

Cardi previously collaborated with Jamaican artists Hood Celebrityy and Konshens on songs like "Island Girls" and "Back It Up," respectively. Being that she is of Trinidadian descent, she can continue to explore this sound, and creative a fresh and authentic song for the summer season.

Make Another Reggaeton Collaboration

Cardi is also Dominican and tapped into her love for Reggaeton with her "La Modelo" collaboration last December. The song allowed her to show off her growing versatility, which she later showed on Puerto Rican producer Chris Jeday's "Ahora Dice" remix alongside Offset, Ozuna, J Balvin and Arcáangel. Having another Reggaeton tune can make her debut album even more enjoyable.

More Introspective Lyrics

BROOKLYN, NY - OCTOBER 26: Cardi B performs onstage during 105.1s Powerhouse 2017 at the Barclays Center on October 26
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

We've already heard Cardi's stripper origin story, her Bronx upbringing, love for her man Offset and all the haters trying to bring her down. With this debut album, she can dig deeper into aspects of her life that she's not yet brought forth to the public. By rapping more relatable and introspective themes can stop her from becoming predictable and one-note.

Let's Switch Up the Flows

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Rapper Cardi B performs onstage during the Real 92.3 Real Show at The Forum on November 18
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

As mentioned in the previous slide, it will be easy for Cardi to slip in predictable territory. And for your first album that is one of the main things you want to avoid. To combat that, the rapper can experiment with her flows and try out new techniques that will improve her enunciation.

