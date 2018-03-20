Cardi B has noticed the lack of awareness in the music industry as well, and has called out #MeToo for not being fully inclusive when it comes to women who aren't actresses, singers or directors. In an interview with Cosmopolitan , she says the movement most likely won't have an affect on the hip-hop community, especially with the women who are known for embracing their sexuality as sometimes it's part of their job. "A lot of video vixens have spoke about this and nobody gives a fuck," Cardi explains. "When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, 'You want to be on the cover of this magazine?' Then they pull their dicks out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, 'So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.'"

The #MeToo movement has struck an important conversation in Hollywood, which has lead to initiatives like Time's Up that helps to tackle sexual harassment claims. But the movement has yet to effectively seep into the music industry, an area where sexual misconduct and abuse are often covered up.

"These producers and directors, they’re not woke, they’re scared," she continued, stating that the men who've seemed to support the #MeToo movement aren't doing it for the right reasons. Cardi's opinion is one that shouldn't be ignored, as groups like strippers and sex workers are often forgotten about in the topic of feminism and women's rights. Her sentiments echo Amber Rose's previous statements about both #MeToo and Time's Up, when the entertainer called out their lack of inclusivity. Amber told PAPER magazine last month:

"Maybe because I used to be a stripper, or maybe because I'm extremely outspoken. But they didn't want to help me, and now I see them at the Golden Globes and they're wearing black and all of a sudden they're feminists. But I'm still not invited, I still don't get any help from anyone, because I don't just advocate for Hollywood starlets. I advocate for the strippers and the porn stars and the gay boys that get raped all the time. Transexuals — all of the people that are forgotten, they're all at my SlutWalk. So it just becomes frustrating to me because, now all of a sudden, all of the women that are in $20 million movies are coming out and now everybody wants to help. They forgot about the regular people like us."

Earlier this month, Tina Tchen was appointed to lead the GRAMMYs' diversity task force, which is a step in the right direction. But if these movements really expect change to occur, there has to be a plan set in place that will cover all of the needs of women affected by sexual harassment—no matter their background. Below, watch Young M.A, MILCK and everyday women speak out about solidarity, empowerment and being fearless: