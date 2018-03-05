It's pretty incredulous this will be Gambino's first official trek in support of his GRAMMY -nominated album Awaken, My Love!, since it was released in 2016. But he's previously made appearances at last year's Governors Ball and the GRAMMYs stage in February. Gambino's tour begins on Sept. 6, giving him enough time to juggle his other priorities with the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story release in May, the Lion King live-action remake and FX's Atlanta, which had its season two premiere last week. But let's focus on the music side of things here—will this be his final tour as Childish Gambino.

The singer/rapper/actor/director Hollywood mastermind announced his next album will be his last towards the end of his Governors Ball performance, and later confirmed the news with the press. Glover told HuffPost during an event promoting his Atlanta show in June:

"There’s nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘again?' You know, I like it when something’s good and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that. Like I feel like there’s gotta be a reason to do things and I always had a reason to be punk. Being punk just always felt really good to me and we always looked at ‘Atlanta’ as a punk show and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn’t be punk anymore. As much as ‘Redbone’ is a punk song because it’s a gospel song that’s on the radio, I’m like there’s only so far you can go before you just are the radio."

Then after winning a GRAMMY for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Redbone," Glover explained his musical success wasn't enough for him to hold on to his alter-ego. “I like endings. I think they’re important to progress,” he explained at the ceremony's press conference. “I think endings are good, because they force things to get better.” There is no timeline of when he plans to retire Childish Gambino, but Glover has been working on an album over the past few months to give fans a final goodbye. So if you want to see him perform "Sober" or "Terrified" one last time, you better get these concert tickets.