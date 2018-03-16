Na, na, na-na-na-na! The latest childhood television show that is getting the reboot treatment is Clarissa Explains It All, according to The Hollywood Reporter. And the best part about it is that Melissa Joan Hart will return as the star.

Nickelodeon has begun the discussion to bring back the '90s classic where Hart will reprise her titular role as Clarissa Darling. But this time around, she will be playing the mother of the show's family. The move is similar to Fuller House, where the original characters are now grown adults who still lead the cast. Series creator Mitchell Kriegman is also in talks to return to write and executive produce alongside Hart. But nothing is confirmed as the network is still in early development talks.

But with Kriegman and Hart possibly returning, this could mean the reboot will stick to its beloved formatting that broke the fourth wall. The original series followed the everyday life of Clarissa as she dealt with the highs and lows of being a teenager, which often included speaking directly to the audience. If the reboot does happen, Clarissa will most likely talk about motherhood and family life rather than high school and boy drama.