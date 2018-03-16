Na, na, na-na-na-na! The latest childhood television show that is getting the reboot treatment is Clarissa Explains It All, according to The Hollywood Reporter. And the best part about it is that Melissa Joan Hart will return as the star.
Nickelodeon has begun the discussion to bring back the '90s classic where Hart will reprise her titular role as Clarissa Darling. But this time around, she will be playing the mother of the show's family. The move is similar to Fuller House, where the original characters are now grown adults who still lead the cast. Series creator Mitchell Kriegman is also in talks to return to write and executive produce alongside Hart. But nothing is confirmed as the network is still in early development talks.
But with Kriegman and Hart possibly returning, this could mean the reboot will stick to its beloved formatting that broke the fourth wall. The original series followed the everyday life of Clarissa as she dealt with the highs and lows of being a teenager, which often included speaking directly to the audience. If the reboot does happen, Clarissa will most likely talk about motherhood and family life rather than high school and boy drama.
The original series ran for five seasons on Nickelodeon from 1991 to 1994. Along with Hart, the cast included Jason Zimbler, Sean O'Neal, Elizabeth Hess and Joe O'Connor. Clarissa Explains It All was groundbreaking for its time, as it was Nickelodeon's first show with a female lead since many thought boys wouldn't tune into a show about a girl. The successful series paved the way for other female-fronted series like The Secret World of Alex Mack.
The news comes after the anticipated Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot that got picked up by Netflix. The original also starred Hart, who was undecided about the revival taking darker undertones from the comic book, straying away from the ABC TV show's beloved comedy. "I think our show was about magic and family, and I think the new one — it sounds like, I have no idea — but the new one is going to be more about witchcraft, dark stuff," she said at the Sabrina the Teenage Witch panel at Los Angeles Comic-Con in October. "I think it sounds more Buffy the Vampire Slayer than it does Sabrina, so I think it will appeal to a different kind of audience and be a totally different show."
The Clarissa Explains It All reboot is the latest in Nickelodeon's string of revivals, including the upcoming Blues Clues reboot (yes that's happening too), the Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling one-hour TV special and Invader Zim movie; as well as the previous Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie and Legends of the Hidden Temple film. Other networks have also shared their plans to bring back animated classics, like Disney XD's Ducktales and the Animaniacs show that's currently in the works.
Keep the nostalgia train going by looking back at another classic Nickelodeon show as Fuse's Besterday podcast celebrate 20 years of Hey Arnold:
