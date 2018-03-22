The Deadpool 2 trailers are getting wackier by the minute, and the latest one is illed with Marvel references, witty commentary and pure shade. Oh, Cable is back too!

Josh Brolin is doing double-duty as a villain this summer, taking on Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Cable in Deadpool 2. But in order to take on the intimidating powerhouse, Wade Wilson has to gather his crew: the X-Force. As Wilson describes it, they are a "super duper f*cking group" that is "tough, morally flexible" and—most importantly—can carry their own franchise for 10 to 12 years. Thrown in the "Wakanda Forever" reference and brilliant shade thrown at Ryan Reynolds' IRL wife Blake Lively and you have a very enjoyable trailer! "Doing the right thing is messy," Deadpool says. "But if you want to fight for what’s right, sometimes you have to fight dirty. And that is why Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is pure pornography."