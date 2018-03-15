Demi Lovato has reached a significant milestone in her personal life and is sharing the inspiring news with her fans. Today marks six years sober for the singer, who has battled alcohol and drug abuse in the past.
"Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible," the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer tweeted. "Today is a very special day for me... I'm officially celebrating 6 years of sobriety!! I'm so thankful to my family, friends and @castcenters for being a part of this journey. A huge part of my recovery was learning to love myself and to give back to others."
This journey for Demi has been a rough but ultimately rewarding one, as she's candidly opened up about her struggles in hopes that it will inspire other people with similar issues to seek help and know that they're not alone. Her Simply Complicated documentary dove further into her previous issues with bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and substance abuse. “I was 18 when I first when into treatment. When I first got diagnosed with bipolar disorder it just made sense. When I was younger I didn’t know why I would stay up so late writing and playing music," Lovato explained. "And then I learned about episodes of mania, and I realized that that’s probably what it was—I was manic. In a way, I knew that it wasn’t my fault anymore—something was actually off with me.”
Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible. 🙏🏼— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 15, 2018
Today is a very special day for me... I'm officially celebrating 6 years of sobriety!! I'm so thankful to my family, friends and @castcenters for being a part of this journey. A huge part of my recovery was learning to love myself and to give back to others.— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 15, 2018
Next up, watch Cheat Codes praise Demi Lovato and their "No Promises" collaboration at Lollapalooza 2017:
User Comments