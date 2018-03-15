Demi Lovato has reached a significant milestone in her personal life and is sharing the inspiring news with her fans. Today marks six years sober for the singer, who has battled alcohol and drug abuse in the past.

"Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible," the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer tweeted. "Today is a very special day for me... I'm officially celebrating 6 years of sobriety!! I'm so thankful to my family, friends and @castcenters for being a part of this journey. A huge part of my recovery was learning to love myself and to give back to others."