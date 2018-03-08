One of the women featured is Demi Lovato , who is channeling her Latina side with a new Spanish version of her "Tell Me You Love Me" single. The original ballad is gripping and showcases Lovato's impressive vocal range, and the Spanish version maintains that intensity. The singer has continued to embrace her ethnicity throughout her career (her father is of Mexican descent) and recently collaborated with Luis Fonsi on November's "Échame La Culpa."

“Our world is inspiring people to speak up about the things they believe in, to make a difference, to make a change," Lovato said of Spotify's new initiative. "And one of the things that people are speaking out against is women’s rights, women hold so much power, so much strength, we really need to embrace that as a society and all genders."

So what is the Amplify hub exactly? It is a year-long celebration that will educate, empower and highlight women in the industry. The hub will focus on different causes like gender equality, mental health and self care, LGBTQ rights and immigration. The "Amplify Women" sector launched in conjunction with Women's History month, featuring various podcasts and playlists. The current "Women of the World" playlist includes artists like CL, Sigrid, Queen Ifrica, Pussy Riot, Ivy Queen, ALMA and more. The initiative also has a Latin hub, which features Demi's Spanish-language "Tell Me You Love Me" and a podcast episode with Becky G.

In the wake of movements like #MeToo and Time's Up, as well as the GRAMMYs recently appointing Tina Tchen as the head of their diversity task force, it's even more important now to spotlight these women making a difference.