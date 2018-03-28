News broke on March 24 that Donald Glover would be exiting the Marvel's upcoming Deadpool animated series along with television network FX. While there was speculation that the actor-singer-producer had too full of a schedule to take on another project, the 34-year-old shared on Twitter that he was not "too busy to work on Deadpool" and shared a fictional script about the series' cancellation that took a few shots at the iconic comic book kingdom.

In the 15-page document, Deadpool (a.k.a. Marvel's beloved, raunchy anti-hero that hit mainstream awareness thanks to Ryan Reynolds' hit 2016 film) is in Africa, protecting the world's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, who actually died just days ago. Deadpool wonders aloud about the series being canceled, saying to Sudan, "What? The Marvel stuff I said in it? All I said was Marvel was trying to sell toys to seven-year-old boys and 50-year-old pedophiles." That, our friends, is called a read.

He continues, "You know, I’m not mad about this whole 'cancelled' thing. I mean, is it even a good time to have a violent, gun-loving white man ranting on TV? Other than the PRESIDENT?"