Drake's 12 Best (And Corniest) Dance Moments
The 6 God definitely knows how get down...even if it's a bit awkward at times!
Drake's "Look Alive" collaboration with rising rapper BlocBoy JB is one of his fieriest tunes in a long time, and its lit status was elevated with the energetic video. The best part is when Drake attempts to hit BlocBoy's signature "Shoot" dance!
The video that birthed the endless memes! "Hotline Bling" was Drake at peak Dad levels, as he was completely in his corny zone. Three years later and we still can't stop doing that "You used to call me on my cell phone" dance move.
Drake and French Montana are at their silliest in this "No Shopping" video, where they play Dominican hosts at the Coke Boys Classico golf tournament. The two rapper friends later step out of character to give us a handful of GIF-worthy dances. Drake definitely steals the spotlight though as he brings his Champagne Papi alter-ego to life. It almost makes you forget how weak his guest verse was...
Drake partnered with his favorite streaming platform—Apple Music—for this funny commercial where he tries to get motivated during his workout. His pump-up song of choice? None other than Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood." It's hilarious watching him sing the pop tune while getting his groove on in the mirror!
Rihanna and Drake's chemistry is unmatched, and it continues to grow even more electric as their careers flourish. The pair reunited on Rih's summer anthem "Work," which found her snuggled up close with the 6 God. Their wining and grinding in the two music videos make you wonder why they never made it as an official couple.
If "Hotline Bling" showed Drake boosting his Dad levels, then this "One Dance" performance on Saturday Night Live was the ultimate display of Dadness. The artist busted out an array of dance moves that were equal parts cringe-y and entertaining. From the chest tapping to those facial expressions that made it look like he had a stomachache, this performance is nothing short of memorable.
Migos' "Walk It Talk It" is already one of the most creative videos of the years, taking influence from the classic Soul Train era. Once Drake pops up (rocking a comical jheri curl wig) to take over the dance floor, you can't keep your eyes off his silliness!
Drake dancing last night in Memphis. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GNpIex34kT— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) January 19, 2018
Prior to the "Look Alive" video dropping, Drake actually tried to master the "Shoot" dance at a club, but it seems like he perfected his skills in the official video with BlocBoy. This attempt just looks kind of corny.
French Montana's massive "Unforgettable" immediately sparked a viral dance challenge, so of course Drake had to get in on the fun. He looked like he was having the best time ever doing the "Unforgettable" dance at Coachella alongside his famous friends.
Usher is undeniably one of the greatest performers of our generation. So when Drake challenged him to a dance-off, you knew it was going to be pure comedy! The 6 God's attempt at Usher's signature sideways moonwalk is just so adorable.
Drake and Rihanna's "Take Care" collaboration is one of their most intimate to date and the pair rarely performs the hit song live. So when they came together to perform it during Drake's tour stops, they had no choice but to make it memorable. He looks totally flustered as Rihanna grinds on him!
Drake and Rihanna's "Work" video is already a masterpiece, but the song's vibe gets elevated when they perform it on stage together! Rih decided to make a surprise appearance at Drizzy's OVO Fest a few years ago, which caused him to get into his awkward dance zone.
