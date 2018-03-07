The Stranger Things kids are incredibly talented beyond the beloved Netflix series, and Finn Wolfhard is proving that he's much more than an actor. The 15-year-old has a band named Calpurnia and they've shared their first single, which sounds pretty kickass.

"City Boy" is a pure blues-rock song, with clear influences from the greats like Nirvana, Rolling Stones and the Beatles. It also has a touch of Twin Peaks, which probably comes from the band working with lead singer Cadien Lake James, who is producing their debut EP. Teenagers don't often get enough credit when they try to form a band, but Calpurnia is already off to a great start with a single that rivals more seasoned acts that are currently in rock music. They will definitely make you wish you were this cool as a teen!