The Stranger Things kids are incredibly talented beyond the beloved Netflix series, and Finn Wolfhard is proving that he's much more than an actor. The 15-year-old has a band named Calpurnia and they've shared their first single, which sounds pretty kickass.
"City Boy" is a pure blues-rock song, with clear influences from the greats like Nirvana, Rolling Stones and the Beatles. It also has a touch of Twin Peaks, which probably comes from the band working with lead singer Cadien Lake James, who is producing their debut EP. Teenagers don't often get enough credit when they try to form a band, but Calpurnia is already off to a great start with a single that rivals more seasoned acts that are currently in rock music. They will definitely make you wish you were this cool as a teen!
Calpurnia scored their record deal with Royal Mountain Records last year, which is also home to Mac DeMarco, Homeshake, Alvvays, PUP, and METZ. Wolfhard has previously shown his music skills with his stellar covers of Mac DeMarco, Velvet Underground, New Order, Nirvana and more.
On the Stranger Things side, Netflix confirmed in December it will be returning to Hawkins for a third season. Co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer revealed they plan to film one more after the season three in a Vulture interview. “We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross said. “I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year," Matt added, referring to the beloved Stranger Things kids who may not be able to handle heading to the Upside Down so often.
