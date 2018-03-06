After a long, grueling day at the office, sometimes the best remedy is to head home and blast your favorite song. In Apple's new mini-film, FKA Twigs escapes her mundane life in the real world and drifts off into a surreal fantasy.

The British singer is almost unrecognizable (save for her razor-sharp, modelesque features) without her signature nose piercing and long braids, as she asks Siri to play her a song that will lift her spirits. So what's the tune? It's actually a brand new Anderson .Paak track titled "Til It's Over," which finds the California artist trying out a more electronic-inspired sound. It is the perfect backdrop to the ad, as FKA Twigs shakes off her exhaustion and gracefully dances around her apartment. The best part arrives when she hesitates looking into the mirror before actually going inside it and dancing with her reflection.