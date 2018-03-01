2018 marks both the 38th anniversary of the first National Women's History Week and the 31st anniversary of its official expansion to National Women's Heritage Month. Before we move forward with our celebration—a celebration more important than ever—it's important to note how we got here.

As recently as the 1970s, the concept of a history relating to women was virtually unknown in America. A California education task force created a "Women's History Week" in 1978 and slowly (but excitedly) the concept expanded. It led to President Carter issuing a Presidential Proclamation that the week of March 8, 1980 would be National Women's History Week. With local and federal support, 14 states declared March as Women's History Month in 1986 and—partly in part because it was easier to dedicate a whole month instead of an ever-changing week—Congress declared March National Women's History Month in 1987. Now here we are more than two decades years later.