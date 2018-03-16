Halsey's "Alone" is one of the highlights from her sophomore album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, and now the fan favorite has received a new remix. The singer is joined by rappers Big Sean and Stefflon Don, who help give "Alone" more edge.

The remix keeps the same structure of the original, which Halsey previously said that it's "Such a vibe. Reminds me of driving into NYC listening to @HOT97. Jay Z in Great Gatsby vibes." Sean Don and Stefflon Don add to that throwback vibe, with Sean offering some loving to Halsey's socialite character while Stefflon Don adds her Caribbean influence. "Stay up and have me all night on the rack / You know we say me have the wickedest talk / You always tell me say, me full of attitude," she spits.