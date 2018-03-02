Known in BTS as the sunny, energetic, lead dancer and rapper in BTS, member J-Hope reveals more of the person behind the artist with his first solo mixtape Hope World and its eye-opening single.
Longtime fans of the K-pop sensations count on J-Hope to deliver an animated, sometimes-aggressive verse on BTS cuts, but Hope World's lead single "Daydream" quickly uncovers a new side of the star from the opening beat. The house-inspired production lets J-Hope play with his different delivery styles, utilizing everything from a cool and breathy rap flow to a singing style that showcases an unexpectedly low-bass timbre. The lyrics similarly jump around as the 24-year-old compares and contrasts the different sides of his life both as a public figure and everyday person while pushing his dreams and goals.
Viewers undoubtedly get a sense of the multifaceted rapper-dancer-producer-singer in the accompanying music video that sees the star adopt a slew of different fashions and personas, with J-Hope's signature enthusiasm shining brightly through all of them.
J-Hope's release is the third solo mixtape from the band following BTS leader RM's eponymous release from 2015 and Suga's Agust D tape in 2016, with Hope World proving to be just as insightful as his bandmates' past releases. The synth-heavy, intro track "Hope World" sets the standard from the get-go as his "what you see is what you get" anthem, opening with the line "My name is my life" and helping listeners understand the person that is also an idol.
In addition to the house sound and crooning styles on "Daydream," Hope World sees J-Hope dabbling in everything from trap music to alt-hip-hop with perhaps the most unexpected track coming at the very end via the hauntingly, atmospheric "Blue Side (Outro)" and leaves the listener curious for what's coming next from J-Hope and the BTS crew.
Even though the seven-track Hope World is available for free download and via streaming services, the tape is still topping iTunes charts across the world, reigning at No. 1 on the United States iTunes Top Albums chart as of press time. You can listen via Spotify below:
