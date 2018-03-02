Known in BTS as the sunny, energetic, lead dancer and rapper in BTS, member J-Hope reveals more of the person behind the artist with his first solo mixtape Hope World and its eye-opening single.

Longtime fans of the K-pop sensations count on J-Hope to deliver an animated, sometimes-aggressive verse on BTS cuts, but Hope World's lead single "Daydream" quickly uncovers a new side of the star from the opening beat. The house-inspired production lets J-Hope play with his different delivery styles, utilizing everything from a cool and breathy rap flow to a singing style that showcases an unexpectedly low-bass timbre. The lyrics similarly jump around as the 24-year-old compares and contrasts the different sides of his life both as a public figure and everyday person while pushing his dreams and goals.

Viewers undoubtedly get a sense of the multifaceted rapper-dancer-producer-singer in the accompanying music video that sees the star adopt a slew of different fashions and personas, with J-Hope's signature enthusiasm shining brightly through all of them.