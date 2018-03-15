Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Like many other countless women who have suffered at the hands of predatory men in this industry, Jennifer Lopez also has her own #MeToo story to tell. In her cover story with Harper's Bazaar, the iconic entertainer recalls a time when she was sexually harassed by a director in the beginning of her career. “I haven’t been abused in the way some women have. But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have. But did I do it? No, I did not," she explained. Lopez also pointed out the biased pressures women face when dealing with predators, as many of these male executives (as we've seen with Harvey Weinstein) have the power to break an actor's career.

Lopez continued, "When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!’ It was one of my first movies. But in my mind I knew the behavior wasn’t right. It could have gone either way for me. But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, ‘Nah, we’re not having it.'" The mogul has been an advocate for women's rights throughout her career, and previously supported the Time's Up movement during a hurricane relief trip in Puerto Rico. “A lot of the women with #TimesUp are standing up for equality, to be treated equally,” she said in her speech. “I stand here today in black doing the same from far away. It’s the same thing here in Puerto Rico: we want to be treated equally.” Even though Lopez was in Puerto Rico at the same time as this year's Golden Globes, she still stood in solidarity along with the women in Hollywood by wearing all black.