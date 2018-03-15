During the SXSW industry panel "How K-pop Grew Beyond Niche” —that featured representatives from Instagram, Korean super label YG Entertainment, Fuse's own Jeff Benjamin and other surprises—the COO of KCON's parent company CJ E&M America, Angela Killoren, revealed live that the world's biggest K-pop convention and festival will return to both the East and West coasts this summer. The seventh edition of KCON USA will hit the New York metropolitan area on June 23 and 24 at the humongous Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, while also playing Los Angeles from August 10-12 at the famous Staples Center & LA Convention Center. Mark your calendars, stat.

With its annual Korea Spotlight showcase and Korean musicians continuing to connect with more audiences each year, SXSW has always been a huge Korean-pop supporter with the global music and tech festival becoming the site of a major announcement for the K-pop scene's biggest festival, KCON .

As Fuse reported last year, a record-breaking 128,000 fans came to experience KCON last year to see acts like Seventeen, Twice, GOT7, GFriend, CNBLUE, Highlight, Wanna One and more.

As expected, KCON looks to bring some of K-pop's biggest and exciting rising talents for intimate fan experiences while also honoring other aspects of Korean movies, television, food, fashion and esports. Whiles are still forthcoming, the fest does promise an even larger presence for Korean beauty (with an expanded K-beauty component of the convention to bring in brands normally inaccessible to U.S. consumers) and Participants will be announced in the coming months.and esports offerings. Keep up with the conversation with #KCON18NY and #KCON18LA.

