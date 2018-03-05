We can always count on Lana Del Rey to grace us with a surprise song, and this time the singer decided to cover an Oscar-winning track just a day after the 90th Academy Awards.

Del Rey put her spin on "You Must Love Me,” a heartwarming ballad that Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice specifically wrote for the 1996 film version of Evita starring Madonna. The song went on to win an Oscar for Best Original Song, while the movie itself took home three Golden Globe awards for Best Picture – Comedy or Musical, Best Original Song and Best Actress – Comedy or Musical. Madonna's original rendition was pure, emotional and showcased how expansive her vocals became at that time in her career when many didn't think she could sing beyond pop hits.