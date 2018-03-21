The east coast is currently weathering a terrible snowstorm, but the Lollapalooza 2018 lineup will get you excited for the upcoming summer festival season. The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Arctic Monkeys and Jack White are all set to headline.
Travis Scott, Logic, Odesza, Post Malone, Khalid, Portugal, the Man, Zedd, Dua Lipa, Dillon Francis, Galantis, Vampire Weekend, the National, Camila Cabello, Gucci Mane, Franz Ferdinand, Lil Pump, Chvrches, St. Vincent, Tyler, the Creator, Chromeo, BROCKHAMPTON, and Lil Uzi Vert are also on the lineup. If this jam-packed roster has all of your music tastes, then click here to see all of the ticket options.
Lollapalooza returns to Chicago's Grant Park from August 2-5. Check out the poster below for the entire lineup. And if this is your first time going to the fest, get acquainted with all things Lolla and Chi-town with our ultimate survival guide.
Next, watch Machine Gun Kelly describe what it felt like performing Linkin Park's classic hit "Numb" on the Lollapalooza 2017 stage:
User Comments