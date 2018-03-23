Whether you listen to his music or not, you have to give Marilyn Manson credit for consistently releasing cinematic videos that are visually appealing with a heavy dose of insanity. The artist's latest video for "Tattooed In Reverse" is one that definitely shouldn't be watched on a big screen at work. Directed by Bill Yukich, it stars Glo Taylorr as the unfortunate patient who gets prodded, abused and f-cked with at a very demented hospital. Of course, Manson himself is helping to run the madhouse despite being bound to a wheelchair. Friends Courtney Love and Lisa Marie Presley making cameos as assistant nurses. The patient is held against her will in the beginning, but after surgery she transformed into a deranged being and appears to have wild sex on the surgical table. Yeah, this one is not for the faint of heart!

If you're a fan of American Horror Story like myself, certain points of the "Tattooed In Reverse" will bring memories of seasons like Asylum and Cult. The hospital scenes are reminiscent of Lana Winters being taken advantage of with electroshock therapy, while the faceless mob scenes are coincidentally similar to Cult's creepy clown sequences. It's a wonder that Ryan Murphy didn't have a hand in creating this video.