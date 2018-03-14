Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage

Meek Mill is currently serving time at the Chester State prison in Pennsylvania for a sentence that both celebrities and fans alike have deemed unjust. Now, about four months since his imprisonment, the rapper is speaking out on his tough situation. In a rare interview with Rolling Stone, Mill reveals he only allows his legal team and some close friends to see him behind bars. But he doesn't want his family to see him in this condition. "If they see me like this—fucked-up beard, hair all ganked—then it's like I'm really in here," the rapper explains. "Which I'm not."

Obviously being in prison isn't an ideal life for anyone, including Mill who is consistently offering solid albums and mixtapes. But instead of fueling angry thoughts that would be "letting [that woman] win," he is trying to find a calm spirit. The woman in question is Judge Genece Brinkley who convicted him a decade ago on drug and gun counts and has been part of all his court cases. The interview hints at the judge's malicious and unethical intentions, with an unnamed Philadelphia attorney blatantly calling her a sadist. "She puts long-tail probations on young black men, then jerks them back to jail for small infractions," the attorney claims. Mill plans to utilize those factors once he gets the chance to leave prison and fight back against the system's flaws, noting that everyone who wronged him—the judge, his probation officer, the cops—were all Black. "I want to speak on this system and what it does to black people—on both fucking sides of the fence," he tells Rolling Stone. "Straight self-hate, man, it makes these people crazy. Trust me, I'm gonna say something about that. And then, I'm gonna move to Atlanta."