Fuse's Weekly News Rap brings you a rapid-fire summary of the week's news and trends, delivered by the emcees you need to know. For the week of March 9, StarrZ delivers his take on the 2018 Oscars, Pharma Bro's sentencing and Sam Nunberg's meltdown. Watch above and then read on for more on the rising Baltimore star.

1. StarrZ is aiming to put Baltimore rap back on the map

Rappers like Los, Bossman and Blaqstarr have previously represented for their Maryland city, but StarrZ is part of the new generation of artists who are showing that the industry’s rap scene is not just only relevant in NYC, Atlanta or Miami.

2. He’s already received support from hip-hop greats

StarrZ experience working the stage includes a slot on Tech N9ne’s 48-city The Calm Before the Storm tour in 2016. Having such a respected rapper in your corner is definitely a career boost and scoring a co-sign from someone like Tech N9ne only indicates greater things to come. 3. His talent doesn’t stop in the studio

The rapper was one of the stars of Last Squad Standing, a reality show competition on Oxygen. He and his friends, a.k.a. “The Empire,” ended up taking home the massive $100,000 grand prize. Their win helped inspire fellow Baltimore natives to try new things.

4. He works hard to release music

StarrZ’s 2016 mixtape There Are No Idols was crowned one of the best projects of that year by AllHipHop, due to his lyricism and experimentation with different genres. And a quick glance at his Instagram account shows that he’s always thinking about or recording his next hot rhyme. 5. The rapper has an undeniably unique music style

Songs like “Wayne Jones” and “Dope Trilla” shows StarrZ’s affinity for heavy trap productions, while “American Nightmare” is a gripping tale of the hardships minorities face in this country.