Marvel has released the second trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, and man it is intense! The debut trailer seems like a cake walk compared to this new clip, which focuses on the wicked villain as he returns to steal all six of the powerful Infinity Stones.

Literally no one of your favorite superheroes are safe in this movie, as Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Thor, Peter Quill, Dr. Strange and others attempt to defeat Thanos and his devilish crew. If the trailer is any indication, this battle is going to be a deadly one. "In time, you will know what it's like to lose," Thanos warns. The star-studded cast is a massive one, featuring: Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Benicio del Toro (The Collector), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlett Witch), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Paul Bettany (Vision), Paul Rudd (Ant Man), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L Jackson (Nick Fury), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Vin Diesel (Groot) and Zoe Saldana (Gamora).