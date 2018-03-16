Marvel has released the second trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, and man it is intense! The debut trailer seems like a cake walk compared to this new clip, which focuses on the wicked villain as he returns to steal all six of the powerful Infinity Stones.
Literally no one of your favorite superheroes are safe in this movie, as Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Thor, Peter Quill, Dr. Strange and others attempt to defeat Thanos and his devilish crew. If the trailer is any indication, this battle is going to be a deadly one. "In time, you will know what it's like to lose," Thanos warns. The star-studded cast is a massive one, featuring: Anthony Mackie (Falcon), Benicio del Toro (The Collector), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlett Witch), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Paul Bettany (Vision), Paul Rudd (Ant Man), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Samuel L Jackson (Nick Fury), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Vin Diesel (Groot) and Zoe Saldana (Gamora).
Look out for Avengers: Infinity War, directed by the Russo brothers (Captain America: Civil War) in theaters on its new premiere date: April 27, 2018. The movie is the third in the Avengers world, following 2012's The Avengers and and 2015's Avengers: Age Of Ultron. They grossed $1.5B and $1.4B worldwide, respectively. It is the 19th film in the massive MCU and its sequel is scheduled for a May 3, 2019 release. The newest movie in the Marvel saga follows Black Panther, which excitedly crossed the $1 billion mark at the box office worldwide.
Check out some of the best reactions to the new Infinity War trailer below.
Me in the theater when my fav super heroes get murked in #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/YS9eT885kQ— Matthew T'Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 16, 2018
[harry potter’s voice] HE’S BACK. VOLDEMORT IS BACK #avengersinfinitywar pic.twitter.com/BoCQbWWdws— gle, the creator loves domi (@jacesweapons) March 16, 2018
me after watching the new trailer for #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/mOfn2HoZwc— nam-nam (@NamSinchongco05) March 16, 2018
Me when I see my favs getting hurt #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/awekWicKCS— lydia madrid☕️ (@lydiamadrid143) March 16, 2018
he just wanted to fight bullies #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/yG0Ftc7HoF— shine || fake wakanda (@vvakandha) March 16, 2018
Meanwhile, over at the DCEU office... #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/ABh0Aj4Brx— HughTopia (@HughTopia) March 16, 2018
“I hope they remember you, Captain.” #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/hIWZ2WyGEF— mik (@blondieseb) March 16, 2018
Seriously what Marvel has done with the MCU is amazing. No exaggeration. This is literally a decade in the making. #InfinityWar— Infinity Kar (@karyewest) March 16, 2018
When you see Iron Man in front of you, just standing there not dead. #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/JDuZcno1wQ— X (@XLNB) March 16, 2018
So about this #InfinityWar trailer... pic.twitter.com/591DsVhHkH— Clarkisha Kent-Gurira: Slayer of Colonizers (@IWriteAllDay_) March 16, 2018
just watched the final #avengersinfinitywar trailer.— steven michl (@stvnmichl) March 16, 2018
me before, during and after: pic.twitter.com/D5umgZlVeY
