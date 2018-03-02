Nicky Jam and J Balvin are superstars in their own right, and the two friends came together to create magic with new song "X (Equis)." The reggaeton track is sexy, passionate and surprisingly fuses two of the most influential cultures in music right now.

It's no secret that Latin artists have been making the jump to mainstream popularity over the past year, with both Nicky Jam and J Balvin on the forefront. The artists use their smooth rap-sung flair to make this "X" collaboration unique to both their own background (Jam is Dominican and Puerto Rican, while Balvin hails from Colombia). But the track is elevated even more thanks to its dancehall influence. The inspiration is subtle enough to where it doesn't overpower the song's reggaeton roots, and it's also just enough to add an unexpected twist.