Paramore will be taking their stellar After Laugher album on the road in just a few months, as the band announced their 2018 North American summer tour.

Foster the People are the special guests for the trek and Paramore plan to reveal another surprise act in the coming weeks. The 25-date tour kicks off June 12 in St. Augustine, Fla., and hits cities like Toronto, Brooklyn, New Orleans and Los Angeles before wrapping up in Morrison, CO on July 24. Tickets go on sale via Live Nation beginning Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. ET. But for those fans that can't wait until next week, pre-sale tickets are now available on Paramore's official website.