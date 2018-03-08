Paramore will be taking their stellar After Laugher album on the road in just a few months, as the band announced their 2018 North American summer tour.
Foster the People are the special guests for the trek and Paramore plan to reveal another surprise act in the coming weeks. The 25-date tour kicks off June 12 in St. Augustine, Fla., and hits cities like Toronto, Brooklyn, New Orleans and Los Angeles before wrapping up in Morrison, CO on July 24. Tickets go on sale via Live Nation beginning Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. ET. But for those fans that can't wait until next week, pre-sale tickets are now available on Paramore's official website.
The tour is sure to be a joyride, thanks to Paramore's widely energetic live performance history (and it'll also be fun to see what hair color Hayley Williams will chose). We can probably expect to hear singles from After Laughter like "Rose-Colored Boy," "Fake Happy," "Hard Times" and "Told You So." As for Foster the People? Along with their signature hit "Pumped Up Kicks," they'll jam out to songs from their third album Sacred Hearts Club. Check out the tour dates below (via Popcrush):
After Laughter 2018 Tour Dates
6/12 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
6/14 - Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheater
6/15 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *
6/18 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
6/20 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
6/21 - Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
6/23 - Columbia, MD @Merriweather Post Pavilion
6/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier
6/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
6/28 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
6/29 - Detroit, MI @DTE Amphitheater
7/01 - Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Brook Pavilion *
7/02 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Beach Pavilion at Northerly Park
7/05 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
7/07 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheater
7/08 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheater
7/10 - New Orleans, LA @Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
7/11 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater
7/13 - Houston, TX @Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
7/14 - Irving, TX @The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
7/18 - Los Angeles, CA @The Forum
7/19 - San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
7/21 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
7/23 - Salt Lake City, UT @USANA Amphitheatre
7/24 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
*Foster The People not performing
Tour 5 across the US with @FosterThePeople is officially called The After Laughter Summer Tour. we’ll see you there. register for presale tickets at https://t.co/U1ZuMVglMu. pic.twitter.com/lcqEcdi3k4— paramore (@paramore) March 8, 2018
After Laughter, the band's fifth album, was released on May 12. Along with the tour, they are preparing for their 2018 Parahoy! cruise, which sets sail from April 6-10. The special guests who will take over the ship include Local Natives, Judah & The Lion, mewithoutYou, Now, Now, HalfNoise and Mija, as well as comedians Jordan Rock and Ryan O’Flanagan. Next, go back in time and watch a baby Paramore talk about their first band meeting in this 2007 clip:
