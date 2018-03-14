FOB and G-Eazy announced on Monday, March 12, that they will co-headline the Washington D.C. concert Stay Amped to benefit the gun-violence prevention groups Giffords and Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund . Wentz spoke to Rolling Stone more about the importance of he and his fellow musicians standing right alongside the students.

As today's unprecedented show of unity and political solidarity with National Walkout Day overtakes national conversation, Fall Out Boy 's Pete Wentz wants to help the conversation grow.

this is the time for action. join us in the fight against gun violence for the Stay Amped benefit show at The Anthem in D.C. on 3/23, the night before @AMarch4OurLives . proceeds​ ​go to @Everytown + @GiffordsCourage - tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10am​ https://t.co/qzdO1Lqzrx pic.twitter.com/PjOa0UOLTT

"I think [the students'] first-person perspective is really powerful," he shared. "This is not a think tank or a lobby group—these are kids who have gone through what we are talking about. It's powerful. Instead of the nation moving on this time, the kids are saying no. That's something I want to be the soundtrack to."

The concert takes place in D.C.'s The Anthem on March 23, one day before students take to the streets as part of the March for Our Lives rally, Wentz is hopeful that benefits like these an lead to real change and progress. "I believe that kids should feel safe going to school," he offers. "It's pretty much simple as that. In the realm of problems, this feels like one that has a solution...What is the other option? Giving up? Saying, 'Eh, guess this is how things are now' isn't something we can do. I think it's important that we are having a conversation—that we are not just looking away."

Per RS, tickets for the show, that also features Bebe Rexha, Lizzo and more, go on sale Wednesday via Ticketfly and in person through the D.C.-area venues the Anthem, 9:30 Club, Merriweather Post Pavilion and Lincoln Theater.

After you take action, then check out a classic Fuse interview segment where we visited Pete Wentz's childhood home in Chicago: