They're baackkk! Rae Sremmurd treated fans to not one, but three new songs that us completely restless for the brothers' upcoming albums. First up is "Powerglide," a frenetic club stomper that features frequent collaborator Juicy J. Swae Lee handles the catchy hook and the opening verses, while Slim Jxmmi takes control of riding the whizzing beat for the remainder of the song. "Duck sauce on my feet, hoe / Pass around the pre-rolleds / Rollie on my chain / Flava Flav with the Steez, hoe / Kush residue on my jeans / I blow hella dope," Jxmmi spits. Juicy J wraps it up with a quick shoutout to the deceased Lil Peep: "R.I.P Lil Peep, I gotta slow down on them Xans."

The latter two songs are strictly solo efforts, with Swae Lee trying his hand at moody R&B with "Hurt To Look." The artist continues to experiment with singing (which he previously did on French Montana's "Unforgettable") over a dream-like, house-inspired production courtesy of Grammy-nominated artist Bizness Boi. On the other hand, Slim Jxmmi's solo record "Brxnks Truck" is a pulsating trap tune courtesy of Ear Drummers that finds him exploring sharper rap flows. Rae Sremmurd's upcoming project will be their most courageous effort to date: a triple-disc album. SR3MM will be the joint record, while Jxmtroduction and Swaecation will be Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee's solo LPs, respectively. Producer/Ear Drummers CEO Mike Will Made-It explained the inspiration behind the triple album concept came from Outkast's 2003 GRAMMY-winning Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. "A lot of y’all could be too young for this but this is where the inspiration for the Rae Sremmurd separate albums packaged together comes from," he tweeted. "Idk if I was the only one, but I was wishing there was one more side with straight songs from OutKast the group."