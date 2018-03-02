Rick Ross was hospitalized early Thursday morning after police and emergency teams were called to his Florida home, the Davie Police Department confirmed to Billboard.

According to TMZ, the rapper was "found unresponsive" with the 911 caller mentioning he was "slobbing from the mouth" and "nodding his head." He was reportedly rushed by ambulance to a hospital in the area to be treated for respiratory issues with the distress and heavy breathing possibly being pneumonia-related.

In a follow-up report, TMZ added that Ross is currently hooked up to a machine that's taking over the function of his heart and lungs during his stay in the cardiac unit—all indicating the 42-year-old may have suffered a heart attack. The report concludes saying, "It's essentially a form of life support and a clear sign of how dire Rick's situation is right now."