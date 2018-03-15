Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Snapchat has been receiving flack ever since the app rolled out a new redesign last month that received a lot of backlash. But the company's latest move might just hinder them more than they anticipated. Earlier this week, Snapchat released an advertisement that asked users if they would "rather slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown." It was later removed with the app issuing an apology. Both artists got word of the offensive ad that seemed to make light of their domestic violence incident back in 2009 when they were dating. Rihanna commented on Snapchat's decision to even make the ad in the first place, and she was rightfully disgusted by it. "Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain't my fav app out there," she wrote in an Instagram story. "But I'm just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I'd love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain't that dumb!"

Rihanna continued to explain she moreso felt for the victims of domestic violence who are still suffering and haven't spoken out about it yet: "You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it. This isn't about my personal feelings, cause I don't have much of them...but all the women, children, and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven't made it out yet...you let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away." Chris Brown's lawyer Mark Geragos also weighed in on the ad, telling Us Weekly "They should change their name from Snapchat to Tone Deaf." Prior to the singers' responses, Snap, Inc. issued a statement about their incredulous error to BBC: "The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines. We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened."

Rihanna responding to Snapchat's ad. I can't believe they did this. pic.twitter.com/TpHQIXTm4j — Gennette Cordova (@GNCordova) March 15, 2018