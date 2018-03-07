Sade, one of the most adored women in music, has made an official return after almost a decade. The singer, who is featured on Disney's A Wrinkle In Time soundtrack, will make your day brighter with new song "Flower of the Universe."

The lush ballad will drift you way to the clouds with its delicate strings-based melody and Sade's vocals, which remain as smooth as velvet. No I.D., the co-executive producer of Jay-Z's 4:44 album, provided the production. He was the first to debut the single on Audiomack on Monday night, but it was later taken down due to legal issues. "Flower of the Universe" is Sade's first new song since 2010's "The Moon and the Sky" from the band's sixth album Soldier of Love. There are two versions of the track on Spotify, with one being No I.D.'s remix that features more prominent drums.