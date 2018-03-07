Sade, one of the most adored women in music, has made an official return after almost a decade. The singer, who is featured on Disney's A Wrinkle In Time soundtrack, will make your day brighter with new song "Flower of the Universe."
The lush ballad will drift you way to the clouds with its delicate strings-based melody and Sade's vocals, which remain as smooth as velvet. No I.D., the co-executive producer of Jay-Z's 4:44 album, provided the production. He was the first to debut the single on Audiomack on Monday night, but it was later taken down due to legal issues. "Flower of the Universe" is Sade's first new song since 2010's "The Moon and the Sky" from the band's sixth album Soldier of Love. There are two versions of the track on Spotify, with one being No I.D.'s remix that features more prominent drums.
"I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget," Ava DuVernay, the director of A Wrinkle In Time, said on Twitter about having Sade on the soundtrack. "Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled 'Flower of the Universe.' And it’s a dream come true." The soundtrack will also feature "I Believe," a new collaboration from DJ Khaled and Demi Lovato that will play during the film's closing credits. Sia, Kehlani and Chloe x Halle have recorded new music as well, while Ramin Djawadi composed the score.
A Wrinkle in Time, directed by Ava DuVernay, hits theaters on March 9. The soundtrack will also be available that same day. It stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Storm Reid, Zach Galifianakis and Chris Pine.
