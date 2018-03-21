Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Selena Gomez has grown stronger and more confident throughout her career, and it's been an inspiring journey to watch. The pop star has struggled with relatable things like body image, and is using her celebrity platform to show that it's important to love yourself no matter what you look like. The singer was recently photographed on a yacht in Australia, where she wore a bikini that showcased the prominent scar on her thigh that was a result from her kidney transplant last year. Her stretch marks are also on display, but she appears to be more carefree and living in the moment rather than being weary about her imperfect body. But naturally people began to body shame Selena once the photos hit the internet. And she responded with a mature statement.

"The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty," the "Bad Liar" singer captioned a video of her friends enjoying their Australian vacation. "I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails." Following the surgery, Selena discussed how she was handling the new physical and emotional changes her body was going through. She revealed to Billboard about the scar: “It was really hard in the beginning. I remember looking at myself in the mirror completely naked and thinking about all the things that I used to bitch about and just asking, 'Why?' I had someone in my life for a very long time who pointed out all the things that I didn’t feel great about with myself. When I look at my body now, I just see life. There are a million things I can do ― lasers and creams and all that stuff ― but I’m OK with it.”