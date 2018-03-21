Selena Gomez has grown stronger and more confident throughout her career, and it's been an inspiring journey to watch. The pop star has struggled with relatable things like body image, and is using her celebrity platform to show that it's important to love yourself no matter what you look like.
The singer was recently photographed on a yacht in Australia, where she wore a bikini that showcased the prominent scar on her thigh that was a result from her kidney transplant last year. Her stretch marks are also on display, but she appears to be more carefree and living in the moment rather than being weary about her imperfect body. But naturally people began to body shame Selena once the photos hit the internet. And she responded with a mature statement.
"The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty," the "Bad Liar" singer captioned a video of her friends enjoying their Australian vacation. "I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails."
Following the surgery, Selena discussed how she was handling the new physical and emotional changes her body was going through. She revealed to Billboard about the scar:
“It was really hard in the beginning. I remember looking at myself in the mirror completely naked and thinking about all the things that I used to bitch about and just asking, 'Why?' I had someone in my life for a very long time who pointed out all the things that I didn’t feel great about with myself. When I look at my body now, I just see life. There are a million things I can do ― lasers and creams and all that stuff ― but I’m OK with it.”
This isn't the first time Selena has hit back at her critics regarding her body. In 2015, she opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about being fat shamed. "Yeah, it was the first time I'd ever been called fat," Selena said. "But it was weird because it's not just, 'Oh, she's fat.' It’s like, 'She's a mess. She's gone off the deep end.' I'm like, because I'm on a vacation wearing a bathing suit? Actually, technically, that is a little too small for me, but I didn't care."
She later responded on Instagram with another bikini photo: "I love being happy with me yall #theresmoretolove." "Look, I don't what them to win. It's so annoying when I see it all over the place and everybody thinks they can bring me down," she explained. "So my immediate response was, I’m gonna post a picture and I’m like, 'I’m happy with me ya'll,' and that was gonna be the story the next day. I wasn't gonna let that be the story. That wasn’t the story."
Being criticized for the way you look will never be an easy thing to swallow, and sometimes it can be even more hurtful when you're a celebrity in the public eye. But people like Selena Gomez firing back at her shamers shows that we shouldn't forget that our favorite singers or actors are still human. They are trying to tackle their flaws just like the rest of us. Below, watch this classic Fuse interview with the singer about being a role model:
