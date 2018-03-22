After two chart-topping albums that spawned multiple hit singles and arena tours, Shawn Mendes begins his 2018 with the lead single from his upcoming third LP that showcases the singer-songwriter in a more mature and vulnerable but undeniably rock-star light.

With a sparse, acoustic opening, "In My Blood" opens quickly with the singer-songwriter admitting his insecurities and anxieties softly singing, "Help me, it's like the walls are caving in / Sometimes I feel like giving up / But I just can't / It isn't in my blood." He shares how he's been given some very mature advice for a 19-year-old ("Just have a drink and you'll feel better / Just take her home and you'll feel better / Keep telling me that it gets better / Does it ever?") before moving into a brooding, wailing chorus that wouldn't sound out of place on a Kings of Leon or British-rock record from Coldplay or Arctic Monkeys. Listen above.