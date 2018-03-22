After two chart-topping albums that spawned multiple hit singles and arena tours, Shawn Mendes begins his 2018 with the lead single from his upcoming third LP that showcases the singer-songwriter in a more mature and vulnerable but undeniably rock-star light.
With a sparse, acoustic opening, "In My Blood" opens quickly with the singer-songwriter admitting his insecurities and anxieties softly singing, "Help me, it's like the walls are caving in / Sometimes I feel like giving up / But I just can't / It isn't in my blood." He shares how he's been given some very mature advice for a 19-year-old ("Just have a drink and you'll feel better / Just take her home and you'll feel better / Keep telling me that it gets better / Does it ever?") before moving into a brooding, wailing chorus that wouldn't sound out of place on a Kings of Leon or British-rock record from Coldplay or Arctic Monkeys. Listen above.
With his backstory and age, Mendes will likely get his single tagged as "bubblegum" or any other throwaway genre tag that snobby listeners will throw his way. But had this song been released by an older rock dude, it would probably be hailed for bringing arena-rock back and praised for the mature themes.
While it's too early to say what the lasting response will be (though being No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart is a good start), ideally Mendes will earn himself some well-deserved credibility with this new single and help lead him to his best album yet. But while we wait for that, take it back to watching one of Fuse's earliest interviews with Shawn below:
User Comments