Cardi B's "Bartier Cardi" single is already a club favorite, and T-Pain's remix just made it even better. Nappy Boy dropped his "T-Mix" to the song last night after previewing it over the weekend, which takes Cardi's tune to even more lit levels.

"Pull up in the party in a 'rari / Hoppin' out a 'rari with your shawty / My other bitch pull up on a Harley / My other bitch smokin' on Marley / Fuck a bitch, sorry, not sorry / Bitch, you know Pain, I'm game," he spits in his opening verse. T-Pain's electric addition will make you wonder why he isn't on the original song instead of 21 Savage, whose "I pulled the rubber off and I put hot sauce on her titties" line is just gross. Cardi B herself gave the remix a stamp of approval on Instagram, reposting T-Pain's preview with the simple caption: "Shit fireeee."