Cardi B's "Bartier Cardi" single is already a club favorite, and T-Pain's remix just made it even better. Nappy Boy dropped his "T-Mix" to the song last night after previewing it over the weekend, which takes Cardi's tune to even more lit levels.
"Pull up in the party in a 'rari / Hoppin' out a 'rari with your shawty / My other bitch pull up on a Harley / My other bitch smokin' on Marley / Fuck a bitch, sorry, not sorry / Bitch, you know Pain, I'm game," he spits in his opening verse. T-Pain's electric addition will make you wonder why he isn't on the original song instead of 21 Savage, whose "I pulled the rubber off and I put hot sauce on her titties" line is just gross. Cardi B herself gave the remix a stamp of approval on Instagram, reposting T-Pain's preview with the simple caption: "Shit fireeee."
T-Pain's "Bartier Cardi" comes after his remix of Kodak Black's "Roll In Peace" that dropped back in January. This is all leading up to the artist's upcoming mixtape that, which doesn't have a release date just yet. Next, watch Bea Miller gush about Cardi B's "mood-lifting "Bartier Cardi" and Frank Ocean's Blonde album below:
