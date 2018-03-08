The Roots will once again bring the good times to SXSW with their star-studded Bud Light x The Roots & Friends SXSW Jam coming to Austin next weekend.
Taking place on the final day of the music and tech festival on March 17, the Jam will bring the beloved hip-hop band collective together with the likes of hip-hop superstar Ludacris, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song Grammy nominee Rapsody, rising singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, Irish folk-pop singer Dermot Kennedy and New Orleans' funk outfit Tank and the Bangas.
And just like last year's surprise guests in Rae Sremmurd, Brandy, T.I. and De La Soul, the show should bring out a slew of unexpected surprises to further make this a must-attend spot on your SXSW plans.
"It's carefully curated," Roots singer-rapper Black Thought told Billboard of the planning process for the Jam. "We want a little classic element, a little old school. We want to present youthful energy. We also want to have some surprises; That's the sort of thing we're gonna have to roll with on the spot. Thus far that formula has made for a unique experience there."
Fans can pre-register for the Jam here. Look out for food from plant-based burger company Impossible Burger and Bud Light unveiling limited edition Austin-themed cans as SXSW's official beer sponsor.
Bud Light x The Roots & Friends SXSW Jam plays at Fair Market in downtown Austin on Saturday, March 17. While you wait for that, check out a classic interview Roots superstar Questlove explaining why he and his band mates bring jams to different festivals below:
