The Roots will once again bring the good times to SXSW with their star-studded Bud Light x The Roots & Friends SXSW Jam coming to Austin next weekend.

Taking place on the final day of the music and tech festival on March 17, the Jam will bring the beloved hip-hop band collective together with the likes of hip-hop superstar Ludacris, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song Grammy nominee Rapsody, rising singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, Irish folk-pop singer Dermot Kennedy and New Orleans' funk outfit Tank and the Bangas.

And just like last year's surprise guests in Rae Sremmurd, Brandy, T.I. and De La Soul, the show should bring out a slew of unexpected surprises to further make this a must-attend spot on your SXSW plans.