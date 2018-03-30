With just a day heads up, The Weeknd unleashed his new project My Dear Melancholy, on streaming services late on Friday, March 30.
Longtime fans of the R&B-pop star will note the six new songs recalls more of The Weeknd's early mixtape work that began in 2011 with House of Balloons that sent the Internet into a frenzy with its moody production and heartbreaking storytelling. Stream via Spotify below:
Details are slim on the release, but we see that electro-goth producer Gesaffelstein—who has produced for Kanye West—was brought on for the project and is a credited feature on two tracks "I Was Never There" and "Hurt You." Meanwhile, Skrillex has songwriting credits on the track "Wasted Times."
Look out for a lot of interest in the songs that could potentially give The Weeknd a No. 1 album next week. And after you finish My Dear Melancholy, watch the latest episode of Fuse's Lie Detector with Rich Homie Quan and his dad:
