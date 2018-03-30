With just a day heads up, The Weeknd unleashed his new project My Dear Melancholy, on streaming services late on Friday, March 30.

Longtime fans of the R&B-pop star will note the six new songs recalls more of The Weeknd's early mixtape work that began in 2011 with House of Balloons that sent the Internet into a frenzy with its moody production and heartbreaking storytelling. Stream via Spotify below: