Love, Simon, the anticipated coming-of-age movie about a gay teenager trying to figure out how to come out to his friends and family, has premiered today (March 16). And its accompanying soundtrack features an artist who has contributed a great deal to the LGBTQ community in his budding career: Troye Sivan.

The 22-year-old contributes to "Strawberries & Cigarettes," an immediate standout from the soundtrack that will remind you of the first time you ever fell in love. "Long nights, daydreams / Sugar and smoke rings, I’ve been a fool / But strawberries and cigarettes always taste like you," he sings longingly on the chorus as he reminisces on an ex-boyfriend. From the romantic lyricism to the lush production, "Strawberries & Cigarettes" is a beautifully heartbreaking tale of a fairytale-like love that is no longer.