Love, Simon, the anticipated coming-of-age movie about a gay teenager trying to figure out how to come out to his friends and family, has premiered today (March 16). And its accompanying soundtrack features an artist who has contributed a great deal to the LGBTQ community in his budding career: Troye Sivan.
The 22-year-old contributes to "Strawberries & Cigarettes," an immediate standout from the soundtrack that will remind you of the first time you ever fell in love. "Long nights, daydreams / Sugar and smoke rings, I’ve been a fool / But strawberries and cigarettes always taste like you," he sings longingly on the chorus as he reminisces on an ex-boyfriend. From the romantic lyricism to the lush production, "Strawberries & Cigarettes" is a beautifully heartbreaking tale of a fairytale-like love that is no longer.
It turns out that Sivan has been holding on to "Strawberries & Cigarettes" for a few years now. Billboard points out that he initially wrote the song during a recording session with modern pop's favorite producer, Jack Antonoff. It was originally meant for his 2015 debut album Blue Neighborhood but it didn't make the cut. The Love, Simon soundtrack also features a collaboration from Antonoff and MØ, as well as Khalid's "Love Lies" duet with Fifth Harmony's Normani.
Troye Sivan is currently prepping his sophomore album, which is expected to arrive sometime this year. He's already shared the stellar tunes "The Good Side" and "My My My!" The singer recently confirmed he worked with Ariana Grande, but it's not revealed if it will appear on her upcoming album or Sivan's. As we wait, watch his friend Trevor Moran talk about how proud he is of the star below:
