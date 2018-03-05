Worth 1,000 Words

Last night were the Academy Awards and the who's who of Hollywood was out and about mingling in Beverly Hills at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. People like Donald Glover, Janelle Monáe, Halsey, G-Eazy and more were in attendance along with Drake and Jared Leto who looked like they were having a pretty good time.
