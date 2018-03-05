FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv

March 2018

Worth 1,000 Words

Photos of your favorite celebrities... being your favorite celebrities.

1 / 1

Mar 5: Party Night

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Jared Leto and Drake attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Osca
Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage

Last night were the Academy Awards and the who's who of Hollywood was out and about mingling in Beverly Hills at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. People like Donald GloverJanelle MonáeHalseyG-Eazy and more were in attendance along with Drake and Jared Leto who looked like they were having a pretty good time.

1 / 1
Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Most Popular

    Photo of the day

    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Jared Leto and Drake attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Osca

    Mar 5: Party Night

    Last night were the Academy Awards and the who's who of Hollywood was out and about mingling in Beverly Hills at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. People like Donald GloverJanelle MonáeHalseyG-Eazy and more were in attendance along with Drake and Jared Leto who looked like they were having a pretty good time.

    More Photos
    Advertisement

    The Latest

    Spotlight

    Future Women's History Month: The Honorees

    HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 22: A general view of Oscar Statuettes backstage during the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby TheaQuiz

    Quiz: Do You Remember the Last 15 Oscar Best Picture Winners?

    Fashion Shots

    Camila Cabello's 21 Cutest Looks

    #OscarsSoWhite

    Latinx Representation in Film: The Ugly Truth & What's Next

    NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Rick Ross attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on JanuNews

    Rick Ross Hospitalized After Being Found Unresponsive

    Exclusive

    Eden xo's 'Say That Again' Gets a VHS-Inspired Lyric Video

    New Video

    Watch Nicky Jam & J Balvin's Dancehall-Inspired 'X (Equis)' Video

    NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: Amandla Stenberg attends the Marc Jacobs Fall 2017 Show at Park Avenue Armory on February 16, 20Opinion

    Amandla Stenberg Stepped Away From Shuri Audition For 'Black Panther'

    Load More