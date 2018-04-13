As expected, the Soompi Awards had another big year, but the longest-running K-pop site's 13th Annual Soompi Awards broke all their records and then some.

For the latest iteration of their annual awards show, Soompi reports that nearly 163 million votes were cast to honor the best and biggest names in K-entertainment. There were 190 countries involved, while the hashtag #SoompiAwards was tweeted 14 million times, all generating more than 1.86 billion impressions around the world.

Among all that excitement, we're proud to share that the winner of the Fuse Music Video of the Year category is none other than BTS with their gorgeously cinematic and moving visual for "Spring Day." Congratulations to the band and their dedicated ARMY! Take another watch of the award-winning video above.