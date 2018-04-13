As expected, the Soompi Awards had another big year, but the longest-running K-pop site's 13th Annual Soompi Awards broke all their records and then some.
For the latest iteration of their annual awards show, Soompi reports that nearly 163 million votes were cast to honor the best and biggest names in K-entertainment. There were 190 countries involved, while the hashtag #SoompiAwards was tweeted 14 million times, all generating more than 1.86 billion impressions around the world.
Among all that excitement, we're proud to share that the winner of the Fuse Music Video of the Year category is none other than BTS with their gorgeously cinematic and moving visual for "Spring Day." Congratulations to the band and their dedicated ARMY! Take another watch of the award-winning video above.
The full results of the 13th Annual Soompi Awards are available to see here with BTS leading among all nominees with six wins, the most among any Soompi Awards ceremony. Other superstars like GOT7, Monsta X, Girls' Geneartion, GFriend, Heize, IU, Wanna One and EXO's Baekhyun also walk away with awards this year. See the full list of winners at Soompi.com/Awards.
Check out the other celebrities who are likely celebrating BTS' win below:
User Comments