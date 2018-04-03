As the charts prove, Cardi B truly is owning the world right now and her new video for "Bartier Cardi" takes that reality a step further.

In the gorgeous visual directed by Petra Collins, all eyes are on the MC as everyone dons "Cardi" tattoos and watches the star do her thing in a slew of '50s-inspired looks that range from lacy lingerie to bejeweled dresses. The video has a post-apocalyptic feel to it, but with its vintage touches and bright colors the vibe is more exciting and sexy than foreboding. Even with featured rapper 21 Savage is tied up with a belt around his neck, it all has a heavy sense of exciting danger. Watch above.