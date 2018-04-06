Happy Invasion of Privacy week, everyone. Months after taking over the world with "Bodak Yellow," Cardi B's debut album has finally landed on Earth with tons of surprise guests and lyrical fire.
While you listen to the range of genres, moods and styles, enjoy Cardi's 23 new gifts given us to this week. (We're excluding "Bodak Yellow" and "Bartier Cartier" because if you don't have those lyrics memorized by now then WYD?)
1. From "Get Up 10"
Went from makin' tuna sandwiches to makin' the news
I started speakin' my mind and tripled my views
Real bitch, only thing fake is the boobs
2. From "Best Life"
Had to talk to God, dropped down, and prayed for this
To my surprise, He replied, said, "You made for this"
3. From "Thru Your Phone"
Beyoncé on my stereo, Resentment on repeat
I’mma make a bowl of cereal with a teaspoon of bleach
Serve it to you like, “Here you go, n***a, bon appétit”
4. From "Money Bag"
I been broke my whole life, I have no clue what to do with these racks
Wigs be laid waist snatched, ass fat, straight facts
Got lips like Angelina, Bentley truck tangerine, uh
Tramps jumpin' on my dick, that's why they call it trampoline, uh
5. From "I Do"
I think us bad bitches is a gift from God (gift from God)
I think you broke hoes need to get a job (get a job)
Now I'm a boss, I write my own name on the checks ("Cardi")
Pussy so good, I say my own name during sex
6. From "She Bad"
I'm a boss in a skirt, I'm a dog, I'm a flirt
Write a verse while I twerk, I wear off-white at church
Prolly make the preacher sweat, read the Bible, Jesus wept
Bitch say that she gon' try me, how come I haven't seen it yet?
7. From "I Like It"
Flexing on bitches as hard as I can
Eating halal, driving the Lam'
8. From "Bickenhead"
Now, I said luxury apartments
I'm young and I'm heartless
There's a bitch that's in my vision, that bitch is a target
9. From "Ring"
You don't hit my line no more
You don't make it ring, ring, ring, ring
I can't keep this on the low
I want you to make it ring
10. From "Best Life"
"I'm my own competition, I'm competing with myself"
11. From "I Do"
The coupe is ruthless, but I get top in it
I’m provocative, it’s my prerogative
80K just to know what time is it
Cardi rocking it, go buy stock in it
Spent what I want, ain’t no limit
12. From "Drip"
I got that gushy
Yeah that's a fact, but I never been pussy
I've been that bitch since pajamas with footies
Won MVP, and I'm still a rookie
13. From "Best Life"
Went from small-ass apartments to walking red carpets
Pissy elevators, now every dress is tailored
14. From "Get Up 10"
I was covered in dollars, now I'm drippin' in jewels
15. From "Money Bag"
He said I'm protein thick, you look like a dope fiend, sis
He make sure he put Cardi down on his grocery list
Now why this bitch tryna look on my Snap?
I take your man and I won't give him back
16. From "Be Careful"
Between a rock and a hard place, the mud and the dirt
It's gon' hurt me to hate you, but lovin' you's worse
It all stops so abrupt, we started switchin' it up
Teach me to be like you so I can not give a fuck
17. From "Get Up 10"
Look, they gave a bitch two options: strippin' or lose
Used to dance in a club right across from my school
I said "dance" not "fuck", don't get it confused
Had to set the record straight 'cause bitches love to assume
18. From "Bickenhead"
Put your tongue out in the mirror, pop that pussy while you drive
Spread them asscheeks open, make that pussy crack a smile
19. From "I Like It"'
Now I like dollars, I like diamonds
I like stunting, I like shining
I like million dollar deals
Where's my pen, bitch I'm signin'
20. From "Get Up 10"
They remind me of my pussy, bitches mad tight
21. From "I Do"
Leave his texts on read, leave his balls on blue
Put it on airplane mode so none of those calls come through
Here's a word to my ladies, don't you give these n****s none
If they can't make you richer, they can't make you cum
22. From "Best Life"
ever did I change, never been ashamed
Never did I switch, story stayed the same
I did this on my own, I made this a lane
Y'all gotta bare with me, I been through some things
23. From "Get Up 10"
Man, I said we gon' win
Knock me down nine times, but I get up ten
Look myself in the mirror, I say, "We gon' win"
