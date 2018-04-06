Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Happy Invasion of Privacy week, everyone. Months after taking over the world with "Bodak Yellow," Cardi B's debut album has finally landed on Earth with tons of surprise guests and lyrical fire. While you listen to the range of genres, moods and styles, enjoy Cardi's 23 new gifts given us to this week. (We're excluding "Bodak Yellow" and "Bartier Cartier" because if you don't have those lyrics memorized by now then WYD?)

1. From "Get Up 10"

Went from makin' tuna sandwiches to makin' the news

I started speakin' my mind and tripled my views

Real bitch, only thing fake is the boobs 2. From "Best Life"

Had to talk to God, dropped down, and prayed for this

To my surprise, He replied, said, "You made for this" 3. From "Thru Your Phone"

Beyoncé on my stereo, Resentment on repeat

I’mma make a bowl of cereal with a teaspoon of bleach

Serve it to you like, “Here you go, n***a, bon appétit” 4. From "Money Bag"

I been broke my whole life, I have no clue what to do with these racks

Wigs be laid waist snatched, ass fat, straight facts

Got lips like Angelina, Bentley truck tangerine, uh

Tramps jumpin' on my dick, that's why they call it trampoline, uh 5. From "I Do"

I think us bad bitches is a gift from God (gift from God)

I think you broke hoes need to get a job (get a job)

Now I'm a boss, I write my own name on the checks ("Cardi")

Pussy so good, I say my own name during sex

6. From "She Bad"

I'm a boss in a skirt, I'm a dog, I'm a flirt

Write a verse while I twerk, I wear off-white at church

Prolly make the preacher sweat, read the Bible, Jesus wept

Bitch say that she gon' try me, how come I haven't seen it yet? 7. From "I Like It"

Flexing on bitches as hard as I can

Eating halal, driving the Lam' 8. From "Bickenhead"

Now, I said luxury apartments

I'm young and I'm heartless

There's a bitch that's in my vision, that bitch is a target 9. From "Ring"

You don't hit my line no more

You don't make it ring, ring, ring, ring

I can't keep this on the low

I want you to make it ring 10. From "Best Life"

"I'm my own competition, I'm competing with myself"

11. From "I Do"

The coupe is ruthless, but I get top in it

I’m provocative, it’s my prerogative

80K just to know what time is it

Cardi rocking it, go buy stock in it

Spent what I want, ain’t no limit 12. From "Drip"

I got that gushy

Yeah that's a fact, but I never been pussy

I've been that bitch since pajamas with footies

Won MVP, and I'm still a rookie 13. From "Best Life"

Went from small-ass apartments to walking red carpets

Pissy elevators, now every dress is tailored 14. From "Get Up 10"

I was covered in dollars, now I'm drippin' in jewels 15. From "Money Bag"

He said I'm protein thick, you look like a dope fiend, sis

He make sure he put Cardi down on his grocery list

Now why this bitch tryna look on my Snap?

I take your man and I won't give him back

16. From "Be Careful"

Between a rock and a hard place, the mud and the dirt

It's gon' hurt me to hate you, but lovin' you's worse

It all stops so abrupt, we started switchin' it up

Teach me to be like you so I can not give a fuck 17. From "Get Up 10"

Look, they gave a bitch two options: strippin' or lose

Used to dance in a club right across from my school

I said "dance" not "fuck", don't get it confused

Had to set the record straight 'cause bitches love to assume 18. From "Bickenhead"

Put your tongue out in the mirror, pop that pussy while you drive

Spread them asscheeks open, make that pussy crack a smile 19. From "I Like It"'

Now I like dollars, I like diamonds

I like stunting, I like shining

I like million dollar deals

Where's my pen, bitch I'm signin' 20. From "Get Up 10"

They remind me of my pussy, bitches mad tight