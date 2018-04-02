Karwai Tang/WireImage

Dwayne Johnson is one of Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars, but even The Rock has battled hardships and now he's sharing with others about his battle with depression. The star of the upcoming Rampage movie opened up to Express one month after posting on Instagram about his mother's suicide attempt. "Struggle and pain is real," Johnson said. "I was devastated and depressed. I reached a point where I didn't want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly."

In a lengthy Instagram post from Feb. 1, 2018 , the actor recounted a story about how his mother tried to kill herself by walking into oncoming traffic, as he watched, when he was 15. He said his mother doesn't recall the situation.