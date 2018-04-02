Dwayne Johnson is one of Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars, but even The Rock has battled hardships and now he's sharing with others about his battle with depression.
The star of the upcoming Rampage movie opened up to Express one month after posting on Instagram about his mother's suicide attempt. "Struggle and pain is real," Johnson said. "I was devastated and depressed. I reached a point where I didn't want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly."
In a lengthy Instagram post from Feb. 1, 2018 , the actor recounted a story about how his mother tried to kill herself by walking into oncoming traffic, as he watched, when he was 15. He said his mother doesn't recall the situation.
"Got tons of responses to this. Thank you," the star said after the positive reactions his story received. "We all go thru the sludge/shit and depression never discriminates. Took me a long time to realize it but the key is to not be afraid to open up. Especially us dudes have a tendency to keep it in. You’re not alone."
