The singer-actor-CEO premiered her new song "Pynk" on Apple Music's Beats 1 with the Grimes -featuring track making its way to streaming platforms and YouTube moments later. A slinky, snappy electronic beat backs Monae and Grimes' soft coos as they sing lyrics like "Pink like the inside of your... baby / Pink behind all of the doors... crazy / Pink like the tongue that goes down... maybe / Pink like the paradise found"—clever lines to sing about the vagina without being so outright about their subject matter which makes it all the more awesome.

Janelle Monáe 's upcoming album Dirty Computer is proving to be the artist's most personal work to date and her latest reveal is all the more intimate.

The accompanying music video is filled loads of pink, female-centric imagery where Janelle and her co-horts don pants that undeniably represent female anatomy—or as Monae puts it in her description of the video, "pussy power." She writes on YouTube:

"PYNK is a brash celebration of creation. self love. sexuality. and pussy power! PYNK is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere...

PYNK is where the future is born...."

Following "Make Me Feel" and "Django Jane," this new track and visual is the latest release that continue for viewers to see a sexually liberated and unapologetically feminist Monáe. And we can't wait to see what other kind of pussy power Janelle drops on us before Dirty Computer is released on April 27. While we wait, check out a classic interview where Janelle explained why she was born to be an artist: